How Victor Osimhen begged to be excluded from Super Eagles AFCON 2021 list

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

It was the Napoli striker who decided not to participate at the AFCON.cheekbone

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick has made a stunning revelation about the withdrawal of Victor Osimhen from the Super Eagles list to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Recommended articles

Osimhen was included in the initial 28-man list for the African football fiesta.

Napoli revealed last week that Osimhen tested positive for Covid and hence required isolation days before the start of the AFCON.

There were several reports that the 23-year-old striker had to be taken off the list due to Covid.

However, NFF President has revealed the reason why Osimhen was taken off the list by Super Eagles interim boss Augustine Eguavoen.

It was Victor Osimhen who chose not to participate at the AFCON
It was Victor Osimhen who chose not to participate at the AFCON Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick explained in detail the circumstances behind Osimhen's removal from the team in an interview with Arise News.

In the interview, Pinnick stated that Osimhen was supposed to get a scan on the status of his cheek bone that required surgery after a collision in an Italian Serie A game between Napoli and Inter Milan back in November.

According to Pinnick, Osimhen had Covid but the ultimate decision for his removal from the team was not down to the NFF but the player.

Pinnick explained that Osimhen stated that he was not going to be able to be at his best at the tournament hence appealing that other players were selected in his place.

Victor Osimhen had Covid just before the AFCON
Victor Osimhen had Covid just before the AFCON Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick said, "I had a one-hour conversation with him. The day he was supposed to do his second scan to take off the faceguard, that was the day he caught covid.

"He called me and said even if I try, I will not be able to give my best let other players showcase their talent.

"He appealed, called the coach, team secretary, and general secretary."

Osimhen was removed from the team and replaced with Henry Onyekuru who plays for Olympiacos in Greece.

The Napoli striker is expected to return to the Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final qualifiers later in the year.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks

Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks

Premier League club Southampton sold to Solak's Sport Republic

Premier League club Southampton sold to Solak's Sport Republic

Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

AFCON 2021: Cameroon – Team guide, key players, group and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Cameroon – Team guide, key players, group and full fixtures

Super Eagles would have reached the 2018 World Cup final if Rohr did things rightly - Pinnick

Super Eagles would have reached the 2018 World Cup final if Rohr did things rightly - Pinnick

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick blames Gernot Rohr for Emmanuel Dennis' absence from AFCON squad

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick blames Gernot Rohr for Emmanuel Dennis' absence from AFCON squad

Trending

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

7 countries that won the AFCON when they hosted it

7 countries that won the AFCON when they hosted it

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)