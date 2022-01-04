How Victor Osimhen begged to be excluded from Super Eagles AFCON 2021 list

Osimhen was included in the initial 28-man list for the African football fiesta.

Napoli revealed last week that Osimhen tested positive for Covid and hence required isolation days before the start of the AFCON.

There were several reports that the 23-year-old striker had to be taken off the list due to Covid.

However, NFF President has revealed the reason why Osimhen was taken off the list by Super Eagles interim boss Augustine Eguavoen.

Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick explained in detail the circumstances behind Osimhen's removal from the team in an interview with Arise News.

In the interview, Pinnick stated that Osimhen was supposed to get a scan on the status of his cheek bone that required surgery after a collision in an Italian Serie A game between Napoli and Inter Milan back in November.

According to Pinnick, Osimhen had Covid but the ultimate decision for his removal from the team was not down to the NFF but the player.

Pinnick explained that Osimhen stated that he was not going to be able to be at his best at the tournament hence appealing that other players were selected in his place.

Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick said, "I had a one-hour conversation with him. The day he was supposed to do his second scan to take off the faceguard, that was the day he caught covid.

"He called me and said even if I try, I will not be able to give my best let other players showcase their talent.

"He appealed, called the coach, team secretary, and general secretary."

Osimhen was removed from the team and replaced with Henry Onyekuru who plays for Olympiacos in Greece.