How Victor Moses could be a Manchester United player in the near future

Largely known for his nine-year association at Stamford Bridge, the retired Super Eagles wide man was on the fringes in West London until one man changed his life.

Chelsea appointed Antonio Conte as manager during the 2016-17 season after Jose Mourinho was sacked for the second time. Once the Italian was able to move into a back three, Moses became a mainstay at right wing-back, producing arguably the best performances of his career.

In Conte’s two seasons at the Bridge, Moses played 78 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing another eight assists, the Blues winning the Premier League and FA Cup in the process.

Moses was such a vital asset for Conte. In fact, when he didn’t feature, his presence was felt.

Conte left Chelsea and it was Moses back to default mode of staying on the fringes once again under Maurizio Sarri, the same thing under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel until he was permanently sold to Spartak Moscow this summer for £4.5 million.

Moses had a reunion with Conte when he joined Inter Milan on a sixth-month loan deal in January 2020. The Kaduna-born player featured 20 times with the Nerazzurri finishing second, just one point shy of Serie A champions Juventus. They also finished as runners-up to Sevilla in the Europa League.

It’s clear there’s a bond between Conte and Moses.

Lately, the former Juventus boss has been linked with joining Manchester United after a string of poor results under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils might have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Saturday to quickly erase their horror 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford, but it does not put Solskjaer under any less pressure. The more United get more bad results, the more the scrutiny on Solskjaer.

Conte – who is without a job at the moment, has indicated that he is a open to moving to Old Trafford and there are concerns about how he will approach things especially with his volatile character many have compared with Mourinho.

Should Conte get the job, it won’t be surprising if Moses is among his first signings. The Nigerian signed a two-year deal with Spartak, and that means he’s got just a year left to run at the end of the season. Moses is also currently valued at £5.85 million as per Transfermarket, so he won’t cost much.

A potential Moses arrival could signal the end for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has been the undisputed number one at the club since he signed from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019. While his defensive contributions are second to none as a full-back, his attacking contributions have come under scrutiny time and time again.

Should Moses eventually move to Old Trafford, it will continue what has been an awesome career for the 30-year-old playing for top English and European sides. Tottenham Hotspur could even be on the list as Conte has also been linked with the job following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal.

Moses’ biggest gratitude will however go to Conte for believing in his abilities more than anyone has.

That alone, tells a big story.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics, health, lifestyle and more. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News, Vanguard News and other platforms. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

Follow him on Twitter: @kfayiga

