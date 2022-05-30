How Sadiq survived Omeruo's scare to fire Almeria back to La Liga for the first time in 6 years

Sadiq put in a man of the match performance to help Almeria secure automatic promotion to La Liga after a 2-2 at Leganes on the final day of the La Liga Smartbank.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles star was on target for the 18th time this season, with his latest the most decisive as the Andalusians picked up the one point they needed to seal promotion.

Almeria were made to dig deep for a share of the spoils by the home side, Leganes led by another Super Eagles star, Kenneth Omeruo.

Both Super Eagles players featured and scored for their respective clubs but in the end, the day belonged to the giant forward, Sadiq, and his club, Almeria.

Sadiq survives Omeruo's scare to lead Almeria to glory

Almeria found themselves behind two times in the game but also came back two times to earn the needed point.

The first scare came as early as the ninth minute when Borja Garcia put the home side 1-0 ahead.

However, the lead lasted eight minutes as Almeria equalised through Rodrigo Ely much to the relief of the Almeria bench and their fans.

Pulse Nigeria

A lovely header from Super Eagles defender, Omeruo restored the lead for Leganes to leave Almeria with questions to answer heading into the break.

Eight minutes into the second half, that man, Sadiq, found himself at the right place and time to fire Almeria back on level terms for the second time with a well-taken right-footed effort from the centre of the box.

AFP

The goal was his 18th of the season and proved to be the most important as it ensured Almeria will be playing in the La Liga Santander next season.

Sadiq joins Samuel Chukwueze as the only Nigerians in the La Liga Santander next season.

Sadiq and Almeria owe Alcorcon a very good wine

While Sadiq and Almeria will be balling with the big boys in the La Liga next season, they thank Alcorcon for their decisive role on the final day of the season.

Pulse Nigeria

Alcorcon defeated Eibar, who started the day at the top and for 91 minutes, looked destined to pick one of the two automatic tickets to La Liga.