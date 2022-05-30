SUPER EAGLES

How Sadiq survived Omeruo's scare to fire Almeria back to La Liga for the first time in 6 years

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Umar Sadiq survived a scare from compatriot Kenneth Omeruo to complete his mission in Almeria after firing them back to La Liga for the first time since 2015.

Umar Sadiq scored 18 goals an assisted nine (9) last season for Almeria.
Umar Sadiq scored 18 goals an assisted nine (9) last season for Almeria.

Nigeria's Umar Sadiq has become a hero in Almeria after guiding the club back to the Spanish top-flight League for the first time since 2015.

Recommended articles

Sadiq put in a man of the match performance to help Almeria secure automatic promotion to La Liga after a 2-2 at Leganes on the final day of the La Liga Smartbank.

Man of the moment, Umar Sadiq.
Man of the moment, Umar Sadiq. Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles star was on target for the 18th time this season, with his latest the most decisive as the Andalusians picked up the one point they needed to seal promotion.

Almeria were made to dig deep for a share of the spoils by the home side, Leganes led by another Super Eagles star, Kenneth Omeruo.

Sadiq Umar stars as Almeria continue unbeaten streak

Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

Umar Sadiq craves Tammy Abraham, Afena-Gyan strike partnership at Roma

Both Super Eagles players featured and scored for their respective clubs but in the end, the day belonged to the giant forward, Sadiq, and his club, Almeria.

Almeria found themselves behind two times in the game but also came back two times to earn the needed point.

The first scare came as early as the ninth minute when Borja Garcia put the home side 1-0 ahead.

However, the lead lasted eight minutes as Almeria equalised through Rodrigo Ely much to the relief of the Almeria bench and their fans.

Kenneth Omeruo nearly ruined the night for his Super Eagles teammate Umar Sadiq.
Kenneth Omeruo nearly ruined the night for his Super Eagles teammate Umar Sadiq. Pulse Nigeria

A lovely header from Super Eagles defender, Omeruo restored the lead for Leganes to leave Almeria with questions to answer heading into the break.

Eight minutes into the second half, that man, Sadiq, found himself at the right place and time to fire Almeria back on level terms for the second time with a well-taken right-footed effort from the centre of the box.

Umar Sadiq scored 18 goals an assisted nine (9) last season for Almeria.
Umar Sadiq scored 18 goals an assisted nine (9) last season for Almeria. AFP

The goal was his 18th of the season and proved to be the most important as it ensured Almeria will be playing in the La Liga Santander next season.

Sadiq joins Samuel Chukwueze as the only Nigerians in the La Liga Santander next season.

While Sadiq and Almeria will be balling with the big boys in the La Liga next season, they thank Alcorcon for their decisive role on the final day of the season.

Almeria owe much of their celebration on the last day to Alcorcon's last-ditch win over Eibar.
Almeria owe much of their celebration on the last day to Alcorcon's last-ditch win over Eibar. Pulse Nigeria

Alcorcon defeated Eibar, who started the day at the top and for 91 minutes, looked destined to pick one of the two automatic tickets to La Liga.

However, a late drama from the Madrid-based side, who found a winner through Giovanni Zarfino in stoppage time ensured Eibar dropped out of the automatic spots, paving the way for Almeria to replace them alongside Real Valladolid.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Umar Sadiq scored 18 goals an assisted nine (9) last season for Almeria.

    How Sadiq survived Omeruo's scare to fire Almeria back to La Liga for the first time in 6 years

  • Odion Ighalo scores 22nd league goal of the season to take Al-Hilal top in Saudi Arabia

    Victor Moses celebrates Russian Cup victory with Spartak Moscow

  • Odion Ighalo scores 22nd league goal of the season to take Al-Hilal top in Saudi Arabia

    Odion Ighalo scores 22nd league goal of the season to take Al-Hilal top in Saudi Arabia

Recommended articles

How Sadiq survived Omeruo's scare to fire Almeria back to La Liga for the first time in 6 years

How Sadiq survived Omeruo's scare to fire Almeria back to La Liga for the first time in 6 years

Boston Celtics survive Miami Heat in Game 7 to set up NBA Finals clash against Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics survive Miami Heat in Game 7 to set up NBA Finals clash against Golden State Warriors

Victor Moses celebrates Russian Cup victory with Spartak Moscow

Victor Moses celebrates Russian Cup victory with Spartak Moscow

Odion Ighalo scores 22nd league goal of the season to take Al-Hilal top in Saudi Arabia

Odion Ighalo scores 22nd league goal of the season to take Al-Hilal top in Saudi Arabia

Peseiro's 3-5-2 formation suits Nigeria best despite failure against Mexico

Peseiro's 3-5-2 formation suits Nigeria best despite failure against Mexico

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

Trending

Super Eagles stars Ndidi, Simon, Osimhen celebrate end of the season [Photos]

Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Ndidi, Balogun celebrate end of the season

Bolton's new 'Jay-Jay Okocha' wants to represent Nigeria ahead of England

Afolayan has been compared to the Jay-Jay Okocha
UCL FINAL

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Karim Benzema's goal was rightly ruled offside

Heartbreak for Nigerian girls as Maduka Okoye's girlfriend shows up

Maduka Okoye has dashed the hopes of many Nigerian Ladies.