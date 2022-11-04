Serie A action returns this weekend and offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively.
How to cashout on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Serie A games
Bet9ja offers odds on the Serie A this weekend with a sure ticket for you to stake and win
Here is a 6.32 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja to help you win big from the Italian top flight this weekend.
Serie A accumulator on Bet9ja
Udinese vs Lecce: Udinese to win @ 1.65 odds
AC Milan vs Spezia: AC Milan to win @ 1.23 odds
Juventus vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan double chance @ 1.34 odds
Atalanta vs Napoli: Both teams to score @ 1.53 odds
Empoli vs Sassuolo: Both teams to score @ 1.53 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.32 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Udinese vs Lecce
Friday, November 4, 20:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Udinese to win
Odds: 1.65 on Bet9ja
Udinese are winless in their last five games after a blistering start to the season but still remain eighth on the log while their opponents are also winless in their last five but 17th on the log with just one win to their name.
It also helps that Udinese have won seven of the last 10 games against Lecce which makes them favourites to win this one.
AC Milan vs Spezia
Saturday, November 5, 20:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: AC Milan to win
Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja
AC Milan have the third-best home record in Serie A with five wins out of six but more importantly, Spezia have the worst away record in the league having lost all six games.
AC Milan have also won three of the previous five games against Spezia which is the most likely outcome again this weekend.
Juventus vs Inter Milan
Sunday, November 6, 20:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Inter Milan to win or draw
Odds: 1.34 on Bet9ja
Inter Milan are favourites to avoid defeat in the Derby d’Italia this weekend against a struggling Juventus who have lost four of their last seven games.
Inter have only lost once in their last six games against Juventus which will most likely continue this weekend.
Atalanta vs Napoli
Saturday, November 5, 18:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja
The top two teams in the Italian Serie A will face off this weekend and both teams can be expected to find the back of the net.
This is a historically high-scoring fixture with eight of the last 10 games ending with both teams scoring.
Empoli vs Sassuolo
Saturday, November 5, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja
Six of Empoli’s last 10 games have ended with both teams scoring, the same outcome for Saauolo in five of their last 10 games.
Six of the previous six games between Empoli and Sassuolo have also ended with both teams scoring.
