How to cashout on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Serie A games

Bet9ja offers odds on the Serie A this weekend with a sure ticket for you to stake and win

Serie A betting tips
Serie A action returns this weekend and offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively.

Here is a 6.32 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja to help you win big from the Italian top flight this weekend.

Serie A accumulator on Bet9ja
Serie A accumulator on Bet9ja

Udinese vs Lecce: Udinese to win @ 1.65 odds

AC Milan vs Spezia: AC Milan to win @ 1.23 odds

Juventus vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan double chance @ 1.34 odds

Atalanta vs Napoli: Both teams to score @ 1.53 odds

Empoli vs Sassuolo: Both teams to score @ 1.53 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.32 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Friday, November 4, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Udinese to win

Odds: 1.65 on Bet9ja

Udinese are winless in their last five games after a blistering start to the season but still remain eighth on the log while their opponents are also winless in their last five but 17th on the log with just one win to their name.

Destiny Udogie opened the scoring for Udinese against Roma
Destiny Udogie opened the scoring for Udinese against Roma Imago

It also helps that Udinese have won seven of the last 10 games against Lecce which makes them favourites to win this one.

Saturday, November 5, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: AC Milan to win

Odds: 1.23 on Bet9ja

AC Milan have the third-best home record in Serie A with five wins out of six but more importantly, Spezia have the worst away record in the league having lost all six games.

AC Milan are favourites to win at home to Spezia
AC Milan are favourites to win at home to Spezia Pulse Nigeria

AC Milan have also won three of the previous five games against Spezia which is the most likely outcome again this weekend.

Sunday, November 6, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Inter Milan to win or draw

Odds: 1.34 on Bet9ja

Inter Milan are favourites to avoid defeat in the Derby d’Italia this weekend against a struggling Juventus who have lost four of their last seven games.

Inter Milan should avoid defeat against Juventus
Inter Milan should avoid defeat against Juventus Imago

Inter have only lost once in their last six games against Juventus which will most likely continue this weekend.

Saturday, November 5, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja

The top two teams in the Italian Serie A will face off this weekend and both teams can be expected to find the back of the net.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been nominated for EA's FIFA 23 Serie A Player of the Month
Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been nominated for EA's FIFA 23 Serie A Player of the Month Pulse Sports

This is a historically high-scoring fixture with eight of the last 10 games ending with both teams scoring.

Saturday, November 5, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja

Six of Empoli’s last 10 games have ended with both teams scoring, the same outcome for Saauolo in five of their last 10 games.

Sassuolo are a high scoring team
Sassuolo are a high scoring team AFP

Six of the previous six games between Empoli and Sassuolo have also ended with both teams scoring.

