Although it ended in misery for her Barcelona women’s side, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala made history in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season.

Oshoala’s Barcelona Femení’s side were thrashed 4-1 by Lyon in the final of the 2019 Women’ Champions League.

The Nigeria international scored the consolation for Barcelona in the 89th minute after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

With that goal, she became the first African and Nigerian to score in a women’s Champions League final. She is also the first African and Nigerian player to feature in the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She is also the first player in Barcelona’s history to score in the final of the Women’s Champions League.

Despite her side’s heavy defeat in the final, the Super Falcons forward took solace in her history-making feats.

“I would like to appreciate this moment, first ever Nigerian /African to play in a UEFA Women’s Champions League final game, first ever Nigerian /African player to score in a Uefa Champions League final game, the first player to score FC Barcelona first Uefa Champions League final goal........I promise to keep repping this flag,” the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram after the game.

One of her sponsors also released a statement to congratulate her.

“We are proud of Asisat’s technical proficiency on the path, and as a role model in positively impacting and influencing over 5000 Nigerian girls through her foundation,” Mark Redguard of Emzor Brand and Marketing said.

Oshoala who scored eight goals in 11 games for Barcelona will now focus her attention on the Super Falcons ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France.

Following the Woman’s World Cup, she’ll return to Nigeria for the 5th Edition of The Asisat Oshoala Foundation Camp in partnership with FSC Barcelona Lagos Academy. The Foundation aims to improve the physical, social and intellectual development of the girl child through education and sports.

Asisat’s senior career has seen her play with FC Robo, Rivers Angels, Liverpool Ladies, Arsenal Ladies, Delian Quanijian FC and Barcelona.