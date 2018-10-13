Pulse.ng logo
How Super Eagles players spent Thursday and Friday in Uyo camp

Ahead of the game against Libya, the Super Eagles are camped at the Le Meridien Resort in Uyo.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play How Super Eagles players spent Thursday and Friday in Uyo camp (Twitter/John Ogu)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya on Saturday, October 13.

The AFCON 2019 qualifier will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Ahead of the game, the Super Eagles are camped at the Le Meridien Resort in Uyo.

So how they spend Thursday and Friday in camp?

Thursday

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr and five of his players faced the press for a press conference on Thursday (Pulse)
 

The boys started their day with breakfast at about 8 am, they later gathered for a video session at about 10 am.

While others retired to their room after the video session, Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr led five of his players, Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Isaac Success and Jamilu Collins for media duties with a press conference that kicked off at 11:30.

After lunch, the team headed out to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for a closed-door training.

Back at the hotel, they had dinner before retiring for the night.

Friday

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles are preparing for the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Libya (Twitter/ OgaNlaMedia)
 

On Friday, the Super Eagles players had their most quiet days in camp during this international break.

With just a few journalists present at the Le Meridien Resort on Friday, the players had less interview request.

They had breakfast around 8 am, then a video session before lunch at about 1 pm. They had another closed-door training around 4 pm.

Had dinner on return to the resort and retired for the night.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

