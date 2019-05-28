Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi last week had two wedding ceremonies to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Fortune.

Just less than two weeks after the end of the 2018/2019 Premier League campaign with Leicester City, Ndidi flew to Abuja where he and his girlfriend tied the knot.

It started with a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, May 23 which held at the Ibeto Hotel event centre at the Gudu District of Abuja.

An insider very close to the couple told Pulse Sports that the wedding went very smoothly.

With a host of his national teammates and friends still on club duties, Kelechi Iheanacho was the only Super Eagles player in attendance at the traditional wedding.

Super Eagles great Kanu Nwankwo and several Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials were also in attendance.

A couple of videos that emerged online showed Ndidi and his wife Fortune dancing during the traditional wedding.

Ndidi and Fortune Pulse Sports understand, have been dating for five years.

White wedding

On Saturday, May 25, the couple completed their nuptial with a white wedding which started with a church service at the National Ecumenical Centre in the central business district in Abuja and ended with a reception at the Pitchvine Marquee Wedding and Event Centre at the Cadastral Zone in Wuye, Abuja.

Ndidi’s best man for his big day was childhood friend Collins Igbobi while his groomsmen included Iheanacho, Israel Adelaja who is the CEO of Cretentive Media, England-based Nigerian musician EBS, Don Daniel, a friend who is based in England, Chris, another friend who is based in Belgium and Mr Theo, also a very good friend of the Leicester City midfielder.

Premier League star Isaac Success was in attendance alongside Nigerian coach Manu Garba.

Wives and Girlfriends (WAGS) of the Super Eagles were represented by Odion Ighalo’s wife Sonia and Henry Onyekuru’s partner.

Other notable personalities that attended the white wedding include, Larry Gaaga, actor Mike Ezuruonye while comedian Funnybone was the MC.

Ndidi will have little time for his honeymoon with his wife as he has to join Super Eagles camp on Sunday June 2 ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).