How Victor Osimhen's eye came out of its socket after horror injury, Super Eagles forward to wear 'special mask'

Izuchukwu Akawor

Osimhen to wear special mask after he was cut in three places and needed 18 screws and six plates

Osimhen
Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen's eye popped out of its socket after the horrific injury he suffered in Napoli's 3-2 defeat at home to Inter Milan in the Serie A last weekend.

Those were the words of the doctor who operated on him following that terrible collision last week.

Victor Osimhen will be sidelined for up to three months after undergoing surgery.
Victor Osimhen will be sidelined for up to three months after undergoing surgery. Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen suffered double fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone after he collided with Inter defender Milan Skriniar last Sunday.

He thereafter had a surgery on Tuesday, needing 18 screws and six plates on the cheekbone and will now be out of action for three months.

The 22-year-old was operated on by Doctor Gianpolo Tartaro, who has provided more details about the terrible incident that has ruled out the Super Eagles star forward from the AFCON early next year.

Osimhen was cut in three places and needed 18 screws and six plates on his eye socket and cheekbone.
Osimhen was cut in three places and needed 18 screws and six plates on his eye socket and cheekbone. Pulse Nigeria

"He had a series of fractures, it was as if his head had ended up under a press,' Tartaro told Corriere dello Sport, as per the Daily Mail.

"The eye came out of its socket. It is not simple at all, in fact it is very delicate due to the crushing of the socket, due to the curving of the malar bone [which is] practically destroyed.

The various fractures, not only the cheekbone, obviously brought complications and six plates and 18 screws had to be inserted."

"It [the Surgery] took three hours, we had to cut him in three places on his face,' he added.

"We have to now look at a special mask for his case. It is not something banal, there is a nerve there, it is all very difficult. We will see how his situation evolves."

Nigeria's Super Eagles will be without the 22-year-old star when the AFCON kicks off in Cameroon next year.
Nigeria's Super Eagles will be without the 22-year-old star when the AFCON kicks off in Cameroon next year. Instagram

Doctor Tartaro warned that the former Lille striker may go under the knife again if care is not taken.

"Victor has to be very careful because if there is a problem he must return to the operating room,' he concluded.

Nigeria will be without Osimhen when the AFCON kicks off on January 11th in Cameroon.

Before the injury, he had scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Napoli this season and helped the Super Eagles book a spot in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Playoffs.

His injury is a big blow for his club, Napoli, who are top of Serie A ahead of AC Milan on goal difference after 13 games, and country, Nigeria, who were banking on his goals to lift a fourth AFCON title next year.

Izuchukwu Akawor

