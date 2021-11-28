How Victor Osimhen's eye came out of its socket after horror injury, Super Eagles forward to wear 'special mask'

Those were the words of the doctor who operated on him following that terrible collision last week.

Osimhen suffered double fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone after he collided with Inter defender Milan Skriniar last Sunday.

He thereafter had a surgery on Tuesday, needing 18 screws and six plates on the cheekbone and will now be out of action for three months.

The 22-year-old was operated on by Doctor Gianpolo Tartaro, who has provided more details about the terrible incident that has ruled out the Super Eagles star forward from the AFCON early next year.

"He had a series of fractures, it was as if his head had ended up under a press,' Tartaro told Corriere dello Sport, as per the Daily Mail.

"The eye came out of its socket. It is not simple at all, in fact it is very delicate due to the crushing of the socket, due to the curving of the malar bone [which is] practically destroyed.

The various fractures, not only the cheekbone, obviously brought complications and six plates and 18 screws had to be inserted."

"It [the Surgery] took three hours, we had to cut him in three places on his face,' he added.

"We have to now look at a special mask for his case. It is not something banal, there is a nerve there, it is all very difficult. We will see how his situation evolves."

Doctor Tartaro warned that the former Lille striker may go under the knife again if care is not taken.

"Victor has to be very careful because if there is a problem he must return to the operating room,' he concluded.

Nigeria will be without Osimhen when the AFCON kicks off on January 11th in Cameroon.

Before the injury, he had scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Napoli this season and helped the Super Eagles book a spot in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Playoffs.