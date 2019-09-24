Barcelona star Lionel Messi was on Monday, September 24 named the 2019 Men’s Best Player of the Year at the FIFA Best Award which was held in Milan.

Messi beat his rival, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to win the award.

The winner of the award was voted for by captains and coaches of national teams, journalists and the general public. Each group has 25% of the overall vote.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and his captain Ahmed Musa joined other national team coaches and captains to vote their choices for the award.

Rohr voted French youngster Kylian Mbappe, Van Dijk and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard while his captain voted Messi, Ronaldo and Mohammed Salah.

For the votes from journalists, it was Christian Okpara of the Guardian Nigeria that represented Nigeria and he voted Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Ronaldo and Van Dijk.

Men’s Coach of the Year

Jurgen Klopp won the FIFA Best's Men's Coach of the Year (AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp beat his Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino to win Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Klopp in 2019 led Liverpool to the Champions League title and also a very impressive run in the Premier League where they have lost only one game in the year.

Super Eagles boss voted for Klopp, Algeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning manager Djamel Belmadi and France boss Didier Deschamp.

His captain Musa voted for Guardiola, Klopp and Djamel while Okpara for the Nigerian media voted for Portugal manager Santos Fernando, Klopp and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.