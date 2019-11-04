Five-time African Beach Soccer champions Senegal finished top after three games to go home with the 2019 Copa Lagos title.

The 2019 edition of globally acclaimed and prestigious beach soccer event held at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos between Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3.

Senegal and Brazil kicked off the competition on Friday with a game that ended 5-4 in favour of the African side. Nigeria and England followed with a 7-3 win to the host.

On Saturday, reigning world beach soccer champions Brazil beat England 6-2 while Senegal got a 5-2 victor over Nigeria.

On the final day, Senegal continued their winning run with a 3-2 win over England while Brazil saw off Nigeria 7-5.

Senegal finish first with nine points with Nigeria (six points) second, Brazil ( three points) third and England (zero points) fourth.