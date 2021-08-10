How Sarri has ended Bobby Adekanye’s hopes of becoming a Lazio star

Born in the accident city of Ibadan and migrated to the Netherlands at the age of four, Adekanye started out with the famous Ajax Amsterdam academy before moving to Barcelona’s La Masia academy, spending three years. He was again on the move this time back to the Netherlands to play for PSV Eindhoven and was then snapped by Liverpool in 2015.

He never managed to get integrated into the first team of any of these clubs and it was Lazio under then manager Simone Inzaghi that came knocking for him in the summer of 2019.

Adekanye was drafted into the first team immediately and made 15 competitive appearances, 11 coming in the Serie A. He scored once in the league and provided and assist in the Europa League group phase.

Adekanye was happy with how his senior career has kicked off in the Italian capital and waxed lyrical about Inzaghi and the Lazio fans

“Excellent, the coach [Inzaghi] is like a father to me,” he said.

“He advises me on and off the pitch. In training he spurs me a lot and I always thank him for the opportunities he is giving me.

“I am very happy to have landed in Rome. My friends immediately welcomed me so well that I felt at home.

“Rome is a beautiful city. I didn’t think I was feeling so good. People recognize me and give me enthusiasm.

“The Lazio fans are incredible, they are our twelfth player on the pitch, I thank them from the heart and I hope to repay them soon with some good performances on the pitch.”

Inzaghi was very much pleased with Adekanye and wanted to see his development continue and this time sent him out on loan to La Liga side Cadiz at the start of the 2020-21 season. His spell in Spain was however short-lived as he made a total of five appearances.

He moved to the Netherlands in January to play for ADO Den Haag. He found more game time, playing in 14 Eredivisie matches and scored two goals, one which came against his former side at youth, PSV.

There was therefore renewed hope Adekanye would be able to feature in Inzaghi’s plans for the 2021-22 season after Lazio finished the previous campaign in sixth place.

However, the exit of Antonio Conte from Inter Milan created a chain of events that led to Inzaghi leaving Lazio after five years in charge, to move to the San Siro. In came former Napoli and Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, to the Stadio Olimpico and he has decided to axe Adekanye out of the first team, an indication he is not part of the Italian tactician’s plans.

It brings a sad end to what was a promising career for Adekanye at Lazio. He has a year left to run on his contract and it is unlikely he will extend it. It’s yet to be seen if he will be sent out on loan or sold during this transfer window or will allow his contract to elapse.

Whatever outcome it is, Adekanye will not be a Lazio player so long Sarri is in charge except there’s a dramatic shift in events.

Away from all that though, Adekanye can still look to the future. Still only 22-year-old and a talented player, he will not be out of suitors and can certainly establish his career at a place where he will be highly valued and utilised.

-----

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

Follow him on Twitter: @kfayiga

-----