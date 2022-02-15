Revealed: How Ronaldo earns a Staggering N900m for each sponsored post on Instagram

The 37-year-old is now the most followed human being on the social media platform after reaching an incredible landmark of 400 Million following his 37th birthday earlier this February.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st person to clock 400 M followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Over the last couple of months, the Portuguese superstar’s following has grown by 163 million and now his potential earnings upon reaching this landmark has now been revealed.

According to reports, Ronaldo could earn an astonishing £1,720,000 million per sponsored post.

That’s more than triple his reported weekly wage of around £480,000 at Manchester United.

Ronaldo is reported to have earned around $70 million (£51.7m) from his salaries and winnings at Juventus and Manchester United, with the other $50 million (£40m) coming from sponsorships deals and other sources of income off the pitch by the end of 2021.

AFP

The Athletic also reported that Ronaldo could face a potential salary reduction of 25 per cent next season if Manchester United miss out on the Champions League.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table with West Ham in fourth, while Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves are all within points of Ralf Rangnick’s side.