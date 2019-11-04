Rivers Angels have emerged winners of the 2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) title after winning the Super 4 tournament that held at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos.

Four teams competed including defending champions Bayelsa Queens, Adamawa Queens and Confluence Queens.

Kick off

The Super 4 kicked off on Friday, November 1 with the game between Confluence Queens and Adamawa Queens.

It was a brace for Arit Usang that gave Confluence Queens the win to progress to the final. The girls from Kogi were impressive in the game, playing the ball around nicely and dominating possession.

It took them just three minutes to take the lead as Usang reacted the quickest to a loose ball in the box after Adamawa Queens goalkeeper Obadinma Nkiruka failed to hold on to the ball. She scored again in the 26th minute as Confluence Queens held on to win and reach the final of the Super 4 for the first time in history.

Defending champions Bayelsa Queens battled Rivers Angels for the other spot in the final in a game that was decided via a penalty shoot-out.

It was Rivers Angels who started the match on the front foot but the champions soon found their footing and got more of the ball later in the game.

Chances were hard to come by although Anjor Mary did get an opportunity for a good area in the 30th minute but she could only manage a tame effort which didn’t trouble Rivers Angels goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The first half ended on a high as Evelyn Nwabuoku hit the crossbar with an effort as Rivers Angels also threatened.

The second half started brightly, although the energy level dropped as the half wore on but Nnadozie had to produce an acrobatic save to deny Bayelsa Queens at the death and ensure the game went to penalties.

The Super Falcons star was the heroine for Rivers Angels in the shootout as she saved one while another penalty from the Bayelsa Queens hit the crossbar.

Third-place game

After their loses on Friday, Bayelsa Queens and Adamawa Queens clashed in the third-place game which took place on Sunday, November 3 just before the final.

Bayelsa Queens showed their league credentials with a 4-0 win over Adamawa Queens.

Blessing Ilivieda opened the scoring in the 10th minute from the penalty spot before Rafait Sule doubled their lead in the 34th.

Adamawa Queens should have had a goal back Regina Omede missed a great opportunity in the 41st minute.

Bayelsa Queens added a third in the 56th minute through Tessy Biahwo who capatalised on a mistake in the back.

Substitute Joy Jerry sealed the win for Bayelsa Queens with a goal in injury-time to ensure her team claim the third-place spot.

Rivers Angels get title

In the final on Sunday, it was Rivers Angels who beat Confluence Queens to take home the title.

Rivers Angels seemed like they wanted it more as they attacked from the first minute, piling pressure on Confluence Queens.

It took them just three minutes before they got their reward when Enuma Chinaza was penalised for handling the ball in the area.

Cecilia Nku stepped up and to give Rivers Angels the lead from the spot.

Confluence Queens settled into the game although they found it difficult to play their own game as Rivers Angels pressed them.

The NWPL Super 4 debutants did get their chances; Precious Christopher threatened from a freekick but Rivers Angels goalkeeper Nnadozie reacted quickly to save.

Confluence Queens got a chance to equalise from the spot but Christopher could only hit the upright with her effort.

Both teams went at each other in the second half and Confluence Queens would have gotten their equaliser late in the game if not for another save from the ever-impressive Nnadozie who ensured that Rivers Angels win the game to take home the title.

It will be the fifth time the Port Harcourt-based side will be winning the NWPL title.