Super Eagles players had planned a protest over their unpaid bonuses and allowances but a disastrous 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13, 2020, scuppered that plan.

According to several reports, the Super Eagles have not been paid their bonuses and allowances for 18 months.

In a new report by the BBC Sport Africa, it has now been revealed that the players had planned a protest but had to shelve it after they squandered a 4-0 lead to draw Sierra Leone 4-4 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played in Benin.

Quoting a player, the report states that the squad had planned to address the issue but went back on their plans after the 4-4 draw.

The player also confirmed that the Super Eagles have not received any payment from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since July 2019.

"I don't think they [NFF officials] can keep quiet if they're unpaid by their bosses. They're quick to blame the players for defeats but happy to celebrate the success of the team," the anonymous player said in the report.

"If the players go on strike they blame us for being money hungry and selfish yet this is money they owe us."

Another player in the report said they had been told in the past that they would be paid soon but nothing happened.

"First they said we will get it, then they blamed the pandemic for their inability to pay but it's untrue. They want us to forget this money but that's unprofessionally heartless and wicked on their part," the player said in the report.

The report also states that the NFF who are cash-strapped are doing all they can to resolve the issue and avoid another national team boycott.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick is said to have appealed to the players and promised to pay the backlog soon.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick has promised to sort out the pay row(Pulse)

"We are working with the government very seriously in assuring that it [money] comes out within the next few weeks," Pinnick told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's been tough financially for us and we've had to depend on support from our sponsors in the last four matches.

"I personally understand the players should be paid what they are owed because we've always ensured prompt payment in the past."

The Super Eagles teams have in the past been plagued by pay rows. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the group cancelled a scheduled training session in protest over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

It happened again at AFCON 2019 in Egypt where a player abandoned his media duties ahead of a game as the players protested over unpaid wages.