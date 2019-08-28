Former Enyimba player Stephen Chukwude was on the end of an unlawful detention and profiling in the hands of men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) who accused him of being a ‘Yahoo boy’ the popular term for an internet fraudster.

Chukwudu whose nickname is Alan Zaki shared a video of his encounter with the police on social media where it has gone viral.

In the video, the policeman is heard saying that everyone that drives a Mercedes is a 'Yahoo boy'."

The policeman also tried to take Chukwude's phone when he discovered that the footballer was filming the conversation.

The player who last played for reigning champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Enyimba revealed that he was on his way to Enugu for a medical appointment when he met the two policemen.

The NPFL winner told aclsports.com that he handed his documents to the police for inspection when they stopped him. They were about to let him go when one of the policemen saw his iPhone.

“He now came back to pick it and said ‘I have searched and confirmed that you are a footballer but I am suspecting something; that you are a G-guy, a Yahoo boy,’ the NPFL player narrated in the report.

Chukwude went on to reveal that the policemen took him to a location where he saw other victims with their luxury cars negotiating their release.

According to the footballer, the policemen threatened to take him to the EFCC (the police unit that investigates financial crimes) while trying to extort him.

He was later released after arguing and parting with the sum of N1000.

Chukwude is the latest victim of this extortion tactics that the Nigerian police are known for.