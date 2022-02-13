The newly-founded Nigerian football club, Sporting Lagos went from words to action as they welcomed fellow Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Go Round to the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday.
"I like the chant"- How Nigerians reacted on Twitter after newly-founded Sporting Lagos drew their first game
Sporting Lagos failed to win their first home game of the season, but the excitement overshadowed the result.
The game, their first-ever professional football league match, played in front of over two thousand expectant fans, was neither devoid of goals nor matchday excitement as it ended 1-1 at full-time.
For Sporting Lagos, founded by Paystack's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Shola Akinlade, barely a month to the start of the league, it was not just a journey to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) but an avenue to build a footballing environment the football community could align with.
For their first game against Go Round, the Lagos-based side did not disappoint as some Twitter users took to the social media platform to commend the club's management.
Others shared their thoughts on how the club should build on its accomplishments from the day and, solidify their position in the Nigerian football scene.