A couple of Europa League play-off games were played on Thursday, August 22 with some Nigerian players in action. 

From Turkey to Poland, Italy and Slovakia, we review the performance of these Nigerian players. 

Slovan Bratislava 1 Vs 0 PAOK 

Chuba Akpom (Twitter/PAOK FC)

Nigerian players Andersen Estiti and Chupa Akpom were in action for their club side PAOK who were beaten 1-0 away at Slovan Bratislava

Akpom played the whole 90 minutes while Esiti was taken off in the 74th minute. 

Anderson Esiti (Twitter/PAOK FC)

AEK 1 Vs 3 Trabzonspor 

Anthony Nwakaeme (Twitter/Trabzonspor)

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwaekeme was on from the start for Trabzonspor who got a 3-1 win over AEK at the Olympiakos Stadio, Spyros Louis.

Legia Warsaw 0 Vs 0 Rangers 

Joe Aribo (Rangers)

New Super Eagles invitee Joe Aribo played the whole 90 minutes in Rangers’ goalless draw away at Polish club, Legia Warsaw

Torino 2 Vs 3 Wolves 

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was a second-half substitute in Torino’s 3-2 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers