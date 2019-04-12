Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze were in action for Arsenal and Villarreal respectively while Nigerian player Peter Olayinka was on from the start for Slavia Praha.

This is how the trio fared.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal 2 Vs 0 Napoli)

Iwobi was a second-half substitute for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Napoli at the Emirate Stadium.

Iwobi was brought on in the 67th minute for Alexandre Lacazette and was lively all through his time on the pitch. He, however, failed to help Arsenal get another goal.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal 1 Vs 3 Valencia)

Samuel Chukwueze was the bright spot for Villarreal who were beaten 1-3 art home by Valencia.

The Nigerian was fantastic in the game although his performance could not help Villarreal from a home defeat. He played the whole 90 minutes and was a real threat for Villarreal.

He made four key passes in the game, had four shots on target, and two off target and had five dribbles out of five.

He created more chances, took more chances and completed more take-on than every player on the pitch. a

Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha 0 Vs 1 Chelsea)

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka played 82 minutes of Slavia Praha’s 0-1 loss to Chelsea at home. Olayinka was lively in the encounter before his taken off but his efforts were not enough to break Chelsea.