There were Champions League actions across Europe this week as games continue to come thick and fast this season.

We look at how Nigerian players fared in Europe’s top competition this week.

Zaidu Sanusi involved again

Zaidu Sanusi had a decent evening as Porto got a good win (Instagram/Zaidu Sanusi) Instagram

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi had a good night as Porto beat Marseille 3-0 in Porto to get a second consecutive win in Group C.

Sanusi played well too. Defended properly and threatened in some moments in attack. He should have done better with a header in the opposition box in the 49th minute but he has nothing to worry about his performance on the night.

Frank Onyeka’s FC Midtjylland overwhelmed

Frank Onyeka did his job but that didn't stop FC Midtjylland from losing at home (Instagram/FC Midtjylland) Instagram

Danish debutants FC Midtjylland are not finding it easy in the Champions League. They fell 2-1 at home to Ajax in a game that Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka played the whole minute.

Onyeka did his job, covered enough ground in midfield and recovered the ball for his side.

Emmanuel Dennis’s flashes of brilliance

Nigerian striker led the line for Club Brugge who were beaten 3-0 at home by Borussia Dortmund and off course failed to score.

Despite firing blanks in front of goal, Dennis showed some flashes of his brilliance in the game. He started a move that created a chance in the 22nd minute. He picked up the ball close to the centre circle and drove at opposition goal before passing to a team who laid the ball into the box that led to the chance.

He did the same thing in the 35th minute. He moved the ball well from the right, using guile to create space before passing to a teammate who shot just off target.

In the 55the minute, he showed his quality again, starting the move in his half before sprinting to collect a pass at the edge of the opposition’s penalty area. He turned twice with the ball to get away with a defender before forcing Dortmund’s goalkeeper to a save.