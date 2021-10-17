How Nigerian players performed in Europe on Saturday

Olanrewaju Kayode scored in the 45th minute in Sivasspor's 2-2 draw with Antalyaspor fresh from an impressive showing for the Super Eagles, Frank Onyeka started for Brentford in their 0-1 home loss to Chelsea. Onyeka had a decent game but lasted just for 67 minutes on the pitch.

In Italy, Simy Nwankwo scored his first goal for Salernitana in their 2-1 loss to Spezia. Joel Obi gave him the assist and later got a yellow card for a rough tackle. Taiwo Awoniyi continued from where he stopped as he scored his sixth goal in 8 league games. The Union Berlin striker played 81 minutes against Wolfsburg

Former U-20 international, Aminu Umar was in action for Rizespor in their 2-0 loss to Giresunspor away from home. He was replaced by Eren Karadag in the 82nd minute. Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun got yellow cards in Rangers' 1-1 draw at home with Hearts. Aribo was replaced by Stephen Davies in the 75th minute while Balogun lasted the entire duration of the game

Kelechi Nwakali replaced Mikel Rico in the 67th minute in Huesca's away victory at Girona. In Russia, Sylvester Igboun was in action for Dinamo Moscow and replaced Szymanski in the 82nd minute as they drew 2-2 with Spartak Moscow

In Norway, Ifeanyi Matthew got a yellow card in the 71st minute while Igoh Ogbu was sent off after a second yellow card in the 90th minute as Lillestrom drew 0-0 with Kristiansund BK.

In Sweden, Innocent Bonke played for 46 minutes and was replaced by Adi Nalic in Malmoe's 3-0 away victory at Ostersunds

In Switzerland, Sebastian Osigwe was in goal and could not save Lugano as they fell 1-0 to FC Zuerich away from home

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---