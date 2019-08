The Champions League play-offs continued on Wednesday night with two Nigerian players in action.

The Nigerian duo of Samuel Adegbenro and David Akintola were on from the start as Norwegian side Rosenborg lost 2-0 away at Dinamo Zagreb.

Adegbenro played the whole 90 minutes while Akintola was taken off in the 84th minute.

Their compatriot Iyayi Atiemwen was introduced four minutes from time for Dinamo Zagreb.

The reverse fixtures will be played on Thursday, August 29.