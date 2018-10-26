Pulse.ng logo
How Nigerian players fared in the Champions League this week

Pulse Sports review the performances of Nigerian players in the Champions League this week.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Bonaventure play

Emmanuel Bonaventure

(THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Matchday three fixtures of the Champions League held this week and a host of Nigerian players played their parts.

Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge)

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Bonaventure played 90 minutes before he was substituted in Club Brugge’s  1-1 draw at home to Monaco on Wednesday, October 24.

That was his second Champions League game this season.

Ubong Ekpai (FC Viktoria Plzen)

Ubong Ekpai and Sergio Ramos play Ekpai faced the likes of Ramos and Marcelo when his club Plzen visited Real Madrid during the week ( Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
 

Nigerian midfielder Ubon Ekpai played 14 minutes for FC Viktoria Plzen in their 1-2 away loss to Real Madrid.

It was an eventful game for Ekpai whose tackle on Marcelo forced the Real Madrid leftback to be substituted.

That was the second Champions League game this season for the 23-year-old.

Dream, also want to say sorry to Marcelo for my tackle was not intentional,” he wrote on Instagram after the game.

Real Madrid Vs Plzen

Others

The likes of Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow), Chidozie Awaziem (Porto) and Kayode Olanrewaju (Shakhtar Donetsk) were all on the bench for their respective clubs.

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru was not listed for Galatasaray's goalless home draw against Schalke.

