Only two Nigerian players, David Okereke and Emmanuel Bonaventure were in action for their clubs in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

But how did they fare? Not too good.

Paris Saint-Germain 1 Vs 0 Club Brugge

Okereke and Bonaventure had some chances to hurt Paris Saint-Germain in matchday four of the 2019/2020 Champions League but could not make good use of them.

Okereke had the first chance of the game after Paris Saint-German were caught out trying to pass the ball out of defence. It was intercepted and passed to Nigerian striker who was free in the box but his left-foot curler on a turn went wide.

Emmanuel Bonaventure also had some chances to trouble Paris Saint-Germain defence (Twitter/Club Brugge) Twitter

Next Club Brugge chance came in the 27th minute when Bonaventure flashed a shot across goal that troubled PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

A minute later, Okereke pushed Kimpembe off the ball but his deflected effort was flew by the goal.

In the 50th minute, the two Nigerian forwards combined albeit accidentally. A Bonaventure effort from outside the box came off Okereke which forced Navas to a sharp save. Okereke followed up but his effort was blocked by the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper.