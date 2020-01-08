The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have released the documents that reveal how the voting for the CAF Awards 2019 happened.

The CAF Awards 2019 was held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with Senegalese Superstar Sadio Mane and Nigerian player Asisat Oshoala winning the biggest awards of the night.

Sadio Mane won the biggest award of the CAF Awards 2019 AFP

For both the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year, the first phase of voting was done by CAF Technical & Development Committee, legends, media and tech experts, coaches and captains of the associate countries of CAF while the voting for the second phase was done by head coaches/Technical Directors of CAF member associations and captains of CAF Member Associations.

The first phase of voting was done with 30 names on the shortlist for Men’s African Player of the Year and 10 in the women’s category while voting in the second phase was done with just the three finalists in both categories.

Men's Player of the Year

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and Captain voted Riyad Mahrez in the first position, Mohammed Salah in second and Mane in third.

Representing the media in Nigeria, in the first phase of voting Osasu Obayiuwana votes had Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in number one, Wilfred Ndidi in number two, then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Salah and Mane.

Another Nigerian media representative Chisom Mbonu Ezeoke voted Salah in the first position, Mahrez in second followed by Odion Ighalo, Ismaël Bennacer and Mane.

Also voting for the Nigerian media, Tunde Adelakun had Salah in the first position followed by Algerian player Youcef Belaïli, Ighalo, Mahrez and Mane.

In tech, Nigeria’s representative Ahmed Yusuf had no votes while Kanu Nwankwo as a legend voted his compatriot Ighalo in the first position followed by Salah, Aubamayang, Mahrez and Mane.

Super Falcons Perpetua Nkwocha also voted as a legend and had Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana in the first position followed by Mahrez, Mane, Aubamayang and Salah.

Women's Player of the Year

In the Women’s Player of the Year Super Falcons and captain in the second phase of voting both voted Christina Thembi Kgatlana in the first position followed by Ajara Nchout and Asisat Oshoala.

In the first phase of voting, Nigerian media rep voted for Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in the first position followed by Nchout, Oshoala, Kgatlana and Chawinga.

Also voting for the Nigerian media Ezeoke had Kgatlana in the first position followed by Nchout, Nnadozie, Oshoala and Chawinga while Adelakun had Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan in the first position followed by Nigeria international Uchenna Kanu, South African midfielder Refiloe Jane, Oshoala and Kgatlana.