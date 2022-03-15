How much money does Mo Salah really want to remain in Liverpool?

The 29-year-old Egyptian maestro is currently regarded as one of the best players on the planet and continues to be touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner.

Salah's influence for Liverpool since his signature in 2017 cannot certainly be underrated but now the two-time Golden boot winner's future at Anfield hangs in a balance.

Imago

The 29-year-old is still yet to agree a new contract with Reds after talks broke down between Anfield chiefs and his entourage in December 2021 .

However, according to the latest reports from the ever reliable Fabrizio Romano, Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas have no intentions of signing Liverpool's latest contract offer.

The £90 million man's contract is due to expire in June 2023.

Reports claim that Liverpool want to continue the current salary structure which promotes respect towards every player in the team while keeping the weekly wage bill under control, but Salah is said to be asking to be in a wage bracket all on his own at Liverpool.

Imago

Salah currently earns around £200,000-a-week, making him the joint-highest earner at Liverpool along with Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara - which could seem unfair considering the amount of players who earn far more than one of the Premier League's very best, if not the best.

However, according to reports from Egypt, the former Chelsea man is currently demanding a bumper pay-rise that would see him earn more than twice his current wages (£420,000-a-week, a figure that Anfield bosses are currently unwilling to match.

Imago

The Liverpool striker has scored over 110 goals in 171 appearances for the Reds as is one of the most consistent forwards in the Premier League.

Salah already has incredible 27 goals and 10 assists for The Reds this season, and it's no surprise the Liverpool star man seeks a significant increase as he continues to perform at the highest level for the Premier League giants.

AFP

He's already this season's leading goalscorer in Premier League (20) - that's 8 goals more than fellow Liverpool stars, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota as well as Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo who are all on 12 goals at the moment.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently admitting that his club "cannot do much more" to convince him to sign a new deal, while speaking recently on the contract situation of his star-man.

Imago

"I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious, we were in the last years and we are… no, of course we cannot do much more [in the talks], that's how it is.

"But I don't think it's about that, I think meanwhile it is Mo's decision pretty much; I think the club did what the club can do, that's how it is.

IMAGO / PA Images

"There's nothing to say about it, it's all fine. From my point of view it's exactly like it should be in this moment in time and everything is said.

"Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever. So we just have to wait for that, it's completely fine. There is no rush in that situation."

Klopp said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's 2-0 win at Brighton in which Salah scored.

Salah has won the Premier League as well as the Champions League with The Reds in 2019.

Latest reports now claim that, the Liverpool free-scoring winger is open to leaving Anfield for another Premier League team but is also currently eyed by Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.