The Nigerian boys Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City are getting ready to work with a new coach following the sacking of Claude Puel.

Puel was given the sack after their embarrassing 1-4 home loss to Crystal Palace amid lingering doubts about his abilities. Puel, similar to how he left Southampton was somewhat unlucky in his sacking.

There was no threat of relegation and he had the chance to finally stir Leicester City away from the overwhelming impression of their Premier League winning season. But, no, that didn’t happen. Leicester City had enough of his uninspiring style of football which was coupled with poor recent results.

In his 17-month stint at Leicester City, Puel worked with two Nigerian players, Iheanacho and Ndidi. And how did these two Nigerians fare under him?

Puel took over Leicester City in October 2017 with Iheanacho and Ndidi already at Leicester City. While Ndidi was already an established player in the team, Iheanacho had been at the club for just three months.

Slow start

After scoring on his Leicester City debut in a pre-season friendly, Iheanacho had an injury which had marred his first few months at the club. He never really recovered from that slow start as he failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI.

He was still struggling when Puel arrived at the club and was limited to just cup games, He did score some good goals in cup games, but that didn't convince Puel who continued to overlook him for Premier League games.

It wasn’t until towards the end of the 2017/2018 season, after a run of poor results and with nothing else to play for with their Premier League status not in any danger, did Puel start Iheanacho in Premier League games.

He played in Leicester City’s last six Premier League games of the season and he was on from the start in four of them.

Goals against Arsenal and Tottenham were reminders of his talent but in the 2018/2019, he failed to continue with that form. Under Puel this season, he managed just six starts from the 24 league games he has played in, with just one goal.

Consistent performer

In his best individual season, Ndidi finished the 2017/2018 season as one of the best Premier League midfielders. In his primary job as a defensive midfielder, nobody had better numbers than him in tackles.

But in the 2018/2019 season, Puel took him further up the pitch away from his position of strength and where his lack of some certain skill set has been glaring. However, he didn’t disappoint and has made some progress.

Compared to the previous season, he has two goals this season, an improvement in the league . Also, his shots, passes that led to shots and passes inside the box have all increased as he played further up the pitch in the 2018/2019 season.

Ndidi remains one of Leicester City’s most important players and his stock has continued to rise.