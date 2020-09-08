Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen sought the counsel of Juventus legend Pavel Nedved, a move which saved him from signing a bad deal with Napoli.

Negotiations for Osimhen’s move to Napoli dragged on for several weeks before the €71m deal was finalized in late July 2020.

After getting over his initial scepticism on a move to Italy because of concerns over racism, Osimhen’s move to Napoli suffered further delay after he parted ways with his long-term agent Jean-Gérard Benoit Czajka.

It has now been revealed that the striker parted ways with Czajka after he discovered some shady dealings by the former agent with the help of Nedved.

According to revelation from a new interview, Osimhen discovered some shady clauses in his contract, which was written in the Italian language.

It was a conversation with Nedved who revealed the true terms of the contract and broke it down for the Nigerian striker.

“It was actually during this process that he met someone who told him to make sure that his contract papers were written in English, the person also called Pavel Nedved, a director at Juventus,” Osimhen’s elder brother Andrew told Complete Sports in an interview.

“The person put the phone on speaker and Nedved said everything in that deal was not in any way favourable to the player and that Victor Osimhen will just play for five years and earn small money.”

It was after that revelation that Osimhen parted ways with Czajka, the agent he had worked with since he was 14.

With a new agent, Osimhen sealed a big-money move to Napoli on a huge contract which made him him the highest-paid player at the club.

He was asked about being the most-paid player at Napoli and the pressure that came with it at his unveiling and the striker said he wasn’t interested in the money he is being paid.

“Being here means that I have taken a big leap. I'm not interested in money. I intend to give my best,” Osimhen said.

Osimhen has impressed so far at Napoli with two hattrick performances in pre-season friendly games.

He is set to make his competitive debut when Napoli kick off their 2020/2021 Serie A campaign with a trip to Parma on Sunday, September 20.