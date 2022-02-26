WHAT'S BUZZIN

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Social media reactions as fans question VAR yet again over Rodri's handball incident following Manchester City's priceless win over Everton on Saturday

Social media reactions following Rodri;s handball incident in City's win against Everton on Saturday
Social media reactions following Rodri;s handball incident in City's win against Everton on Saturday

Manchester City recorded a hard-fought 1-0 against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Recommended articles

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half, Phil Foden's scruppy goal in the 82nd minute was enough to settle the encounter as the Cityzens ran out with all three-points, maintaining their leasd at the top of the summit as the title race continues to heat up.

Phil Foden scored the winner for Manchester City as they won Everton in the Premier League on Saturday
Phil Foden scored the winner for Manchester City as they won Everton in the Premier League on Saturday Imago

Everton forward Richarlison thought he had won a penalty later three minutes after Foden's goal only to be denied a chance after a VAR checked.

However, the biggest highlight of the game came in the 84th minute after City midfirleder Rodri was adjudged to have handled the ball in the City box as the defending Champions tried to close out the game.

VAR ruled out a late penalty call for Everton after Rodri seemed to handle the ball in the City box
VAR ruled out a late penalty call for Everton after Rodri seemed to handle the ball in the City box Sky Sports

But nothing was ultimately given after the matter went to VAR and fans non Twitter have quickly reacted to the incident.

Here are some reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Everton players drapped the Ukrainian flag over their shoulders Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

  • Alex Iwobi fired blanks against Manchester City as Everton slip into relegation battle (Getty Images)

    Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

  • A sign at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday shows support for Ukraine after the invasion by Russia Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

    Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Recommended articles

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday