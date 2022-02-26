'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half, Phil Foden's scruppy goal in the 82nd minute was enough to settle the encounter as the Cityzens ran out with all three-points, maintaining their leasd at the top of the summit as the title race continues to heat up.

Imago

Everton forward Richarlison thought he had won a penalty later three minutes after Foden's goal only to be denied a chance after a VAR checked.

However, the biggest highlight of the game came in the 84th minute after City midfirleder Rodri was adjudged to have handled the ball in the City box as the defending Champions tried to close out the game.

Sky Sports

But nothing was ultimately given after the matter went to VAR and fans non Twitter have quickly reacted to the incident.