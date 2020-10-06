Barring any last-minute changes, 24 Super Eagles players have not been confirmed for Nigeria’s friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia this international break.

Nigeria will take on Algeria on Friday, October 9 and Tunisia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Austria.

While there have been some changes to the original squad called up for the games, 24 players have now been confirmed.

We look at how these players have fared so far this season for their club sides.

Goalkeepers

Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils)

Not a regular for Latvian side FK Ventspils, Alampasu has only played six times out of 21 games his side has played in the Latvian Higher League this season.

Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered)

Having dethroned the former first-choice goalkeeper Yakubu has been the number one shot-stopper for Slovak side Sered this season. He has played eight of their nine league games this season.

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)

After his summer move, Okoye is yet to make his competitive debut for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

Defenders

Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes)

Remained with Leganes after their relegation from La Liga and has played two out of their four league games this season in the lower division.

Leon Balogun (Rangers)

Leon Balogun has been busy for Rangers this season (Instagram/Leon Balogun) Instagram

Joined Scottish side Rangers this summer and has been involved anytime he is fit. Played in five games out of their 10 league games.

Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista)

Remain in Portugal for his latest loan move and has made two appearances for his side.

William Troost-Ekong (Watford)

Still without a game, as he made no appearance for Udinese this season before his move to Watford.

Ola Aina (Fulham)

Ola Aina has made just an appearance for his new club Fulham (Instagram/Ola Aina) Instagram

Joined Premier League side Fulham on loan from Torino and has made just one appearance for the English side.

Jamilu Collins (FC Paderborn)

Yet to make an appearance for the German second division side this season.

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

Played in every game for West Brom in the Premier League this season but has struggled to cope with life in the English top division.

Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

Joined Portuguese giants Porto in the summer and has made two substitute appearances this season. He has come on for Alex Telles in the two games and could see more game time with the sale of the Brazilian to Manchester United.

Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente)

Joined FC Twente in the summer and is gradually building back his fitness with four games.

Midfielders

Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes)

After a decent campaign last season, he missed the first game of the 2020/2021 season but has returned to Vitoria Guimaraes’ line up for the other two games.

Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland)

After his breakthrough campaign last season, Onyeka has continued to impress in Denmark. He has played well in the Champions League qualifiers and helped his side to the group stage.

Samson Tijani (TVS Harberg)

Former Golden Eaglets star has made three appearances for his side in Austria.

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr)

Has had a busy season in Saudi Arabia. Has not been brilliant but has done his job.

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Gradually finding himself at Everton, Iwobi has had good outings. Scored in a League Cup game and grabbed an assist for Everton over the weekend in a fine performance against Brighton.

Paul Onuachu (Genk)

Paul Onuachu has been in goalscoring form to Genk this season (Instagram/Paul Ebere) Instagram

Hasn’t stopped scoring since the season started for Genk. Onuachu has seven league goals in eight games for Genk so far this season.

Moses Simon (Nantes)

Has not done badly for Nantes in six league games and has one goal.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Samuel Chukwueze has not been electric as expected for Villarreal (Instagram/villarreal) Instagram

Has failed to spark so far with just three starts in five appearances for Villarreal this season. He has managed one assist.

Cyril Dessers (Genk)

Moved to Genk from the Eredivisie in the summer and has managed two goals in five games and three starts. He is, however, playing catchup to Onuachu who has been scoring for fun.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Yet to start a league game for Leicester City this season and has not gotten enough chance to show himself.

Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux)

Played six league games with three starts and has managed to score two goals.

Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow)

Moved from Norway to Russia and has managed a goal for CSKA Moscow in six appearances.