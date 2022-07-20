Calvin Bassey is the seventh Super Eagles star to play for Ajax

Joba Ogunwale
The Dutch champions have a rich history of Nigerian stars, but how did they fare at the club?

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has completed his move from Rangers to Ajax. Bassey joins the Dutch champions on a five-year deal worth €23m, with another potential €3m in add-ons.

The Super Eagles star comes in as a replacement for Lisandro Martinez, who just signed for Manchester United.

Bassey had two years left on his contract with Rangers after joining the club from Leicester U23 team in 2020. However, he has left the Gers to team up with the Eredivisie champions. With Bassey now a player for Ajax, he becomes the seventh Nigerian to play for the great club.

But how did his predecessors fare with the Dutch giants?

First on the list is Finidi George, who played for Ajax for three years between 1993-1996. Finidi had a successful spell with the Dutch Champions in his three years at the club. The current Enyimba coach made his name at his club and cemented his spot as one of the greatest wingers in the world during that time.

Findi George spent three successful years at Ajax
Findi George spent three successful years at Ajax Pulse Nigeria

Finidi was part of the Ajax golden generation squad that won the Champions League in 1995. The former Super Eagles star was in action for 90 minutes in the final against AC Milan as Ajax claimed their fourth European title courtesy of a late header from Patrick Kluivert.

Finidi also played a key role in the league, helping Ajax win the Eredivisie that season. The ex-Nigerian international scored 24 goals in 122 appearances for Ajax before leaving for Real Betis in 1996.

Both Kanu and Finidi arrived at Ajax at the same time in 1993. Like Finidi, Kanu was also part of the dominant Ajax team that won the league title and Champions League in 1995. However, Kanu came on as a substitute in the 53rd minute for Clarence Seedorf in the Champions League final against Milan.

Kanu arrived at Ajax at the same time with Finid
Kanu arrived at Ajax at the same time with Finid Pulse Nigeria

In addition to their Champions League title, Kanu and Finidi also won the Eredivisie titles in their three seasons at the club.

Following the success of Kanu and Finidi, Ajax brought in Tijani Babangida the same year their two Nigerian exports left. Unlike Kanu and Finidi, that arrived from Nigeria, Babangida had Dutch football experience when he joined Ajax.

Tijani Babangida joined Ajax after Kanu and Finidi left
Tijani Babangida joined Ajax after Kanu and Finidi left Pulse Nigeria

The pacy winger joined the Eredivisie champions from fellow Dutch side Roda JC Kerkrade in 1996. Babangida stayed longer at Ajax than Kanu and Finidi.

The ex-Super Eagles winger stayed with Ajax for eight years, winning the Eredivisie in the 1997/1998 season and two Dutch Cups. Babangida made 102 appearances for Ajax, scoring 25 goals.

A year after Kanu left, Ajax signed his brother Christopher Ogbonna Kanu.

Christopher Kanu did not enjoy the same success his brother had at Ajax
Christopher Kanu did not enjoy the same success his brother had at Ajax Pulse Nigeria

However, the move never worked out for the younger Kanu, making just 18 appearances in his five years at the club.

The same year Christopher arrived at Ajax, Sunday Oliseh also signed for the Dutch champions from FC Cologne in Germany.

Sunday Oliseh won the Eredivisie title with Ajax
Sunday Oliseh won the Eredivisie title with Ajax Pulse Nigeria

Although he only stayed at the club for two years, Oliseh had a successful spell with Ajax, winning one league title and two Dutch Cups. Oliseh made 76 appearances for Ajax before leaving for Juventus in 1999.

Shortly after Sunday Oliseh left, Ajax brought Pius Ikedia, a player similar to Babangida. Ikedia arrived from Asec Mimosas, joining Ajax's U21 team. Although he would later move up to the first team, Ikedia had a forgettable time at Ajax.

Pius Ikedia was at Ajax for six years
Pius Ikedia was at Ajax for six years Pulse Nigeria

The ex-Nigerian international made just 32 appearances for the club, scoring two goals in his six-year stint.

