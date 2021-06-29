How has Brendan Rodgers improved Kelechi Iheanacho?

There can be no doubts that the Nigerian appeared a talented player during his time at the Etihad, but it didn't look like he would become a prolific goalscorer.

Not only that, but the Foxes already had the ever-reliable Jamie Vardy in their ranks, so Iheanacho's signing wasn't a necessity.

However, under Brendan Rodgers, the 24-year-old has taken his game to new heights and proved many people wrong.

So, let's look at how the Northern Irishman has developed the striker.

The Nigerian doesn't conform to convention

Rodgers is no stranger to working with talented strikers, and that's undoubtedly served Iheanacho well.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals, while he also managed both Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez during his reign at Liverpool.

Because of this, few coaches were better suited to bringing the best out of Iheanacho.

As touched on above, Iheanacho has always been a promising talent, but Rodgers puts the Nigerian's evolution in 2020-21 down to the 24-year-old's hard work.

According to the Leicester Mercury, the Northern Irish manager has previously worked with top-class strikers who haven't participated in additional finishing training. Iheanacho, however, is different.

Since Rodgers arrived at the King Power, he's highlighted that the Nigerian enjoys working on his cutting edge and doesn't shy away from developing his end product.

Few can argue that this dedication hasn't taken the 24-year-old's game to the next level, as he ended the 2020-21 campaign with 19 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Rodgers prefers the striker in a pair

It's no secret that Iheanacho ended the 2020-21 season as one of Europe's most in-form strikers, and that's a testament to Rodgers' man-management.

Until the final third of the campaign, the Nigerian was only a bit-part player at the King Power, but injuries to first-team players saw him break into the starting side.

In the final 12 top-flight matches of the season, Iheanacho scored 11 goals and provided two assists.

The striker's form prompted his manager to make a tactical change and play him in a partnership, which undoubtedly paid dividends.

Having proven that he can be the goalscorer that Leicester need, the pressure will now be on Iheanacho to continue his fine form throughout the upcoming 2021-22 season.

If the Nigerian can sustain his ruthlessness in front of goal, the Foxes may finally be able to break back into the Champions League after back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

Should the Foxes qualify for the top tier of European football, their reputation will increase, and Iheanacho will have the chance to play in front of a global audience.

The Heir to Vardy at Leicester?

At 34 years of age, few can argue that Vardy isn't in the latter stages of his career.

As such, the Foxes will need a long-term replacement for the Englishman, and Iheanacho now looks capable of filling his boots.

The Nigerian shares Vardy's work rate, while he's also developing an eye for goal.

Should the 24-year-old continue to raise his game, he'll cement his position as the Foxes’ Vardy replacement.