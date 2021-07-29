How does Varane measure up with Manchester United’s centre-back options? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

It’s not every day one has the opportunity of signing one of Europe’s top centre-backs, especially at a cut-price fee. The fee for the 2018 World Cup winner is believed to be around £41 million including add-ons, which is a steal in today’s inflated market.

Of course, the France defender’s previous contract with Real Madrid — which had one year to run — meant Los Blancos didn’t have the leverage in the negotiations and getting a fee for the 28-year-old is certainly preferable to losing him next year for nothing.

A three-time La Liga champion and four-time Champions League winner, Varane’s trophy cabinet will rival the very best in the game. Throw in his world title with France and the highly-decorated defender’s winning mentality ought to stick out in a dressing room that’s been unsuccessful in league and cup since 2017.

Pulse Nigeria

Jose Mourinho, the manager who signed the Frenchman at Real, was the last man to win a trophy at Old Trafford, and his assessment of the defender in the past was truly striking.

“Varane is the best central defender in the world. He is still young, but I think he's the best. Already, yes. I think he's the best defender,” the Portuguese stated in 2014, one year after leaving the Spanish capital.

The former Lens central defender racked up a staggering 240 wins in 331 games for Real, with 113 clean sheets in over 300 games. While the collective records in his 10-year spell in the capital are remarkable, how does the World Cup winner fare alongside his soon-to-be teammates?

A comparison of United’s primary centre-back options — Harry Maguire, Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly — on Fbref presents hitherto unknown and truly interesting details.

Pulse Nigeria

Among the aforementioned quartet, the France defender sits third for passes completed per 90 (52.6), behind top-ranked Lindelof (57.1) and Maguire (56.2). Baily, interestingly, completed 48.4 passes per 90.

It feels particularly noteworthy, though, that the incoming CB from Real and Bailey respectively averaged similar successful progressive passes (2.85 and 2.84), while the England and Swede averaged 3.07 and 3.21 progressive passes per 90.

The former Leicester City man, however, beat all three for completed passes sent into the final third of the pitch (5.72), while Lindelof, Varane and Bailly’s numbers read 3.45, 3.41 and 2.75 respectively.

Maguire and Varane do share similar passing ranges, with the former’s 11.3 long passes completed per 90 only narrowly edged by the France superstar’s 11.5. Lindelof and Bailly averaged 6.66 and 6.96 respectively.

The Swede interestingly found his teammate more times for passes termed short and medium-range.

Pulse Nigeria

An incredible facet of Maguire’s game is his impressive ability to carry the ball forwards in possession out of defence and into midfield and further forward. Thus, it’s no surprise that he leads the way for progressive carries and carries into the final third of the pitch.

Curiously, United’s new man sits bottom for progressive carries per 90 and third for carries into the final third of the pitch.

The analysis of the quartet’s defensive actions reveal that Bailly won more tackles per 90 and averaged more blocks in the league last term. The Ivory Coast man’s tackles plus interceptions per 90 in 2020/21 was 3.04, trumping Maguire (2.68), Lindelof and Varane (both 2.02).

Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, their pressing numbers indicate that Man United’s new signing looks to harry the man in possession fairly often, although the Swede leads the way with 6.69 pressures per 90 to the ex-Lens defender’s 6.03.

While Maguire (5.63) and Bailly (5.39) rank below the aforementioned duo, the West African’s rather impressive timing resulted in his team winning back possession 40 percent of the time within five seconds of harrying the player in possession.

The England international sat second (35.1) while Lindelof’s 34.9% followed closely. Varane, despite looking to hassle the opponent with the ball more than the trio, only had a success rate of 31.9%.

Bailly and Maguire also lead the way for interceptions per 90 — 2.16 and 1.80 respectively — with the incoming CB and Swede ranking third and fourth with 1.19 and 1.11 respectively. Varane sits bottom for average recoveries, behind the Scandinavian (9.23), West African (9.61) and United captain (11.6).

Pulse Nigeria

Having said that, a significant strength of Varane’s game is his aerial prowess, so it’s no surprise he won 75.3 percent of his duels in the air. Only Maguire had a greater success rate (77.5%), with the pair trumping Lindelof and Bailly—65.7 and 61.4 respectively.

All of them averaged around mid-to-high 50s for ground duels won, except the Sweden centre-back whose 47% ground tussles won raises eyebrows.

At times, statistics often reveal discrepancies in what is perceived to be true and the reality. While there’s a sense Varane improves the United defence significantly, the underlying numbers don’t have the four-time Champions League winner streets ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options.

Indeed, next season will make for a fascinating watch at the Theatre of Dreams as observers keep a keen eye on France centre-back expected to raise the standard of the Red Devils backline.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----