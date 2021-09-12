RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

How did Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho fare against Manchester City?

A look into how the Nigerian players performed against Premier League champions.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho played in Leicester CIty's loss at home to Man City (Leicester City)
Apart from that collapse at the London Stadium against West Ham, Leicester City have had a decent start to the season.

Two wins out of three have put them in fair standing of what they could realistically achieve this season.

A game against champions Manchester City came on Saturday, September 11, and the Foxes battled hard just as you would expect.

In the middle of the action, Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi once again showed that he belonged among the best players in the league.

Wilfred Ndidi had a solid game in midfield (Leicester City)
Against Manchester City, the Nigerian put in a midfield shift and helped Leicester City hold the reigning champions for a long time in the game.

He was everywhere in midfield, incepting passes, winning tackles and managed some fine passes upward.

One of those passes almost led to a goal. The Nigerian robbed Bernando Silva of the ball and traded a defence-splitting pass to Jamie Vardy, who rounded up the Manchester City goalkeeper to score.

Vardy, however, was a few inches offside, and the goal was correctly ruled out.

Kelechi Iheanacho asked questions of Manchester City when he came on in the second half (Leicester City)
Kelechi Iheanacho came on in the 73rd minute and did his best to get something out of the game for Leicester City.

His movement off and with the ball caused a lot of problems for his former side. He created a chance in the 76th minute, breaking away to get a pass before skipping past Kyle Walker with a nutmeg. He then slipped the ball to Ademola Lookman, who failed to score with only the goalkeeper to beat.

In the 80th, he got another chance. Off another well-timed run, he latched on to a long pass in the box but could not get the opportunity to shoot as the City goalkeeper was quick off his line to get the ball.

He got his head to a cross inside the box, but he couldn’t get enough power to get his effort on target.

