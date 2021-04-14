On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Porto beat Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie but a 2-0 loss in the first leg meant that result was not enough for them to progress to the semifinals.

There wasn’t much to the game, with a 2-0 lead; Chelsea managed the game well while Porto wasn’t all that of a threat.

On Porto’s part, while they didn’t have enough quality to hurt Chelsea in attack, the defence, led by battling veteran Pepe kept its composure to ensure a clean sheet on the Champions League night.

It was what they lacked in the first leg, which led to a 2-0 loss at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, where both legs were played.

In the first leg a week ago, some errors at vital moments failed them. Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi made the first of such errors.

In the second leg, however, he didn’t have such moments, defending sturdy throughout the game.

In his debut season with Porto, the Nigerian left-back has been above average and fared well in the Champions League.

But from his performances in the two legs against Chelsea, the 23-year-old failed to show much going forward.

He couldn’t match up in pace and dynamism with Chelsea’s more robust right-back Reece James.

As Sanusi’s Champions League ends with their aggregate loss to Chelsea, perhaps the biggest takeaway is that he’s still way off from being a top left-back.

He has been decent, but there’s still work to be done.