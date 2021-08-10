How Bayelsa became the best football state in Nigeria with 2 cup titles in 2021

On Sunday, August 8, 2021, both Bayelsa teams won their respective finals of the Federation Cup, now known as the Aiteo Cup (for sponsorship reasons), to become champions.

United beat Nasaraywa United 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Bayelsa United took the lead twice in the first half, and their top-division opponents, Nasarawa United, came back twice in the thrilling first half.

There was no goal for the rest of the game and it went to penalties which Bayelsa United won to get the title.

This title win completes a remarkable campaign for second-tier side United who got past three Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams, Rangers International of Enugu, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, and Rivers United of Port Harcourt, to get to the final.

Bayelsa United are now the second team from the second tier to win the Federation Cup in 20 years. It was the defunct Dolphins Football Club of Port Harcourt that last did it in 2011.

They will get N25m for the win.

For Nasarawa United, it was a disappointing end to an impressive season that saw them surge from mid-table to second place in the 202/ NPFL season before losing out on continental spots on the last matchday.

They had hoped to secure continental competition for next season via the Federation Cup, but Bayelsa United had other ideas.

Queens top

Earlier at the same stadium, Bayelsa’s top women’s side Bayelsa Queens won their women’s Federation Cup final.

Under the rain, Queens beat FC Robo of Lagos 4-2 to win the tie.

Bayelsa Queens drew first blood in the game before FC Robo levelled, but the side from the south went into a 3-1 lead at a point as they dominated the game.

FC Robo looked like they would fight back after getting a goal back, but the Queens quickly put out that fight with a fourth goal.

The Queens will get N10m for the win.