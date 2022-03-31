How Barcelona could acquire Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski for just £50 Million

Mohamed Salah who is widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet is currently engaged in a contract stand-off with Liverpool after multiple reports claimed the 29-year-old Egyptian is demanding an improved contract that would see him earn nearly twice his current salary (£200,000-per-week) at Anfield.

Lewandowski as well is also according to reports, requesting an improved deal with Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker is currently regarded as the best striker on the planet is already the highest earner in the Bundesliga, earning around £350,000-per-week.

Imago

Recent reports indicate that Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi is requesting a new improved deal that could see the Polish goal-machine earn in the region of £400,00-per-week.

Bayern board however, have publicly stated that they will not break their wage structure as has been the case for over the past couple of years especially for the 33-year-old Lewandowski who looks to be still at the peak of his prime.

Pulse Nigeria

Bayern's strictness with wage structure has enabled them to have a sense of decorom in spending as well as salary limitations, but new developments could see the Bavarian giants loose their talismanic striker and European Golden boot winner in June 2023.

Lewandowski's exit is however unlikely for the time being as the 2022 FIFA The Best Men's award winner has continued to claim he's enjoying life in Bayern regardless of the transfer debacle.

Pulse Nigeria

According to reports Barcelona have already secured two signings for next season including AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie as reported by Fabrizio Romano and Denmark and Chelsea center back Andreas Christensen who has reached a verbal agreement with the Blaugrana.

AFP

However, the rejuvenated Catalan giants could also add Salah and Lewandowski to their ranks in what might be regarded as one of the biggest bargains of the summer.

Salah who is also regarded as the best player in the Premier League earns less than Manchester City defender John Stones, Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, United midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish and City's midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne.

Imago

According to acclaimed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks had broken down between Liverpool and Salah's agents in November with Liverpool board unwilling to break their wage structure for the mercurial Egyptian.

Salah currently earns similar wages to defender Virgil Van dijk who also earns £200,000-per-week, but earns less than Thiago Alacantara who earns around £250,000-per-week and is undisputedly the highest earner in Liverpool.

AFP

For someone, who has been widely regarded as the Premier League's best player, the numbers might seem unfair especially give his consistency for the Reds at the highest level for majority of his time at the club since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017.

Imago

Since his arrival at Anfield, Mohamed Salah has scored over 150 goals for Liverpool and has also been instrumental in ensuring their recent success in England and Europe winning the Premier League, Champions League, European Super Cup as well as the Carabao cup recently.

AFP

Salah's current deal at Liverpool expires in June 2023 and has continued to be inked with a move to Barcelona as he could be available for around £50 million.

Lewandowski whose contract expires around the same period with the Liverpool man could be available for free upon his contract expiry with Barcelona ready to make a move for both he and the former.

AFP

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had already admitted earlier this week that Barcelona would not break the bank to acquire any player in the summer after the club continued to be linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and PSG's star attacker Kylian Mbappe (whose contract expires at the end of this summer) - both of whom are also linked with a move to La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

Pulse Nigeria

It is understood that Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has a good relationship with Barcelona president and hence, could be a huge factor in bringing Lewandowski to the Camp Nou.

If Barcelona play their cards right and wait for the right moment to pounce, they could find themselves landing two of the best footballers on the planet in what would be seen as the biggest bargains of next summer.

Barcelona have a track record of brokering similar deals as seen with the signing of Dutch attacker Memphis Depay and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and could as well apply the same tactics with Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah - having to pay a reduced transfer fee for one while acquiring the other for free.