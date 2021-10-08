RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

How Awoniyi work his way into the Super Eagles, the Bundesliga team of the week

Authors:

Olusola Adebayo Pulse Contributor

Two goals in the space of five minutes ensured that Taiwo Awoniyi got his first Super Eagles to call up as well as a place in the Bundesliga Team Of The Week.

Awoniyi
Awoniyi

His latest double strike took his tally to five in the last seven Bundesliga games as he helped Union Berlin to come from a goal down to defeat Mainz 05 last weekend.

Recommended articles

Awoniyi picked the through ball from the midfield and bullied his way through a roadblock laid by three opposing defenders and slot it past the goalkeeper to restore parity.

In less than five minutes, he got the second goal in almost similar fashion to hit the winner from his second shot on target in the game to wrap up a wonderful second half for the modest Berlin side.

Beyond the two goals, Awoniyi was almost perfect in his delivery, positioning, the timing of his runs, and shots as he gave a superb all-around performance.

He had three shots on goal and scored the two goals from the two shots that hit the target while the third shot was just inches away from the target with the goalkeeper in no man's land.

He made the best of the 82 minutes he spent on the pitch count as he made 32 touches with a massive 67% pass accuracy.

The 24-year-old also won 3 out of the 6 duels he had on the ground, making a successful 2 dribbles in four attempts and also show his Ariel prowess by winning 3 out 5 Ariel duel.

The performance was deservedly rewarded by the Super Eagles coach with a call up, to replace injured Terrem Moffi, who has earlier been called upon to replace Alex Iwobi who has also had some injury issues to deal with.

The 24-year-old was also named in the Bundesliga team of the week 7 for a near-perfect display against his former club

He was selected as the main striker in a 4-3-3 formation as picked by the technical experts in the Bundesliga.

The Lanky striker was flanked by Bayern Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Breel Embolo, in an attacking formation that excluded Robert Lewandoski.

His selection on the team of the week means he is the best striker in the league in the week under review, especially on a weekend when the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Halland failed to sparkle.

With 8 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season and three in the last three games, he has surpassed his six goals returned of the last two seasons when he was on loan with Mainz 05 and Union Berlin.

This is a sign of a better thing to come as the Ilorin born only need to keep the discipline, and the concentration he will enjoy more success in front of goals as his confidence is on another level.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Olusola Adebayo Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria

William Troost-Ekong talks about playing against Ronaldo and Messi and captaining the Super Eagles on Ben Foster's podcast

William Troost-Ekong says playing at the World Cup is his favourite Super Eagles moment (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)