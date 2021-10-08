How Awoniyi work his way into the Super Eagles, the Bundesliga team of the week

Awoniyi picked the through ball from the midfield and bullied his way through a roadblock laid by three opposing defenders and slot it past the goalkeeper to restore parity.

In less than five minutes, he got the second goal in almost similar fashion to hit the winner from his second shot on target in the game to wrap up a wonderful second half for the modest Berlin side.

Beyond the two goals, Awoniyi was almost perfect in his delivery, positioning, the timing of his runs, and shots as he gave a superb all-around performance.

He had three shots on goal and scored the two goals from the two shots that hit the target while the third shot was just inches away from the target with the goalkeeper in no man's land.

He made the best of the 82 minutes he spent on the pitch count as he made 32 touches with a massive 67% pass accuracy.

The 24-year-old also won 3 out of the 6 duels he had on the ground, making a successful 2 dribbles in four attempts and also show his Ariel prowess by winning 3 out 5 Ariel duel.

The performance was deservedly rewarded by the Super Eagles coach with a call up, to replace injured Terrem Moffi, who has earlier been called upon to replace Alex Iwobi who has also had some injury issues to deal with.

The 24-year-old was also named in the Bundesliga team of the week 7 for a near-perfect display against his former club

He was selected as the main striker in a 4-3-3 formation as picked by the technical experts in the Bundesliga.

The Lanky striker was flanked by Bayern Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Breel Embolo, in an attacking formation that excluded Robert Lewandoski.

His selection on the team of the week means he is the best striker in the league in the week under review, especially on a weekend when the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Halland failed to sparkle.

With 8 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season and three in the last three games, he has surpassed his six goals returned of the last two seasons when he was on loan with Mainz 05 and Union Berlin.

This is a sign of a better thing to come as the Ilorin born only need to keep the discipline, and the concentration he will enjoy more success in front of goals as his confidence is on another level.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----