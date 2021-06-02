RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

How Asisat Oshoala won a historic treble for Barcelona's women's team

Steve Dede

Asisat Oshoala's trophy sheet is ridiculous and she just made another history with Barcelona.

Asisat Oshoala won a historic treble with Barcelona (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)
Asisat Oshoala (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala) Instagram

'Nobody badder' was how Nigerian football great Asisat Oshaola captioned the Instagram photo of her posing with the three trophies her side has won this season.

Oshoala and her Barcelona Femení team, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, completed a historic trophy with a 4-2 win over Levante to lift the Copa de la Reina title.

Oshoala, still recovering from an injury, was on the bench all through that game, but she was eligible for a medal, having played a game in their three-game run to the title.

Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona won the Copa de la Reina title after a win over Levante (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)
Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona won the Copa de la Reina title after a win over Levante (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala) Instagram

Indeed 'nobody badder' than the 26-year-old and her team who got past all their opponents this season to win every title they played.

They had won the Spanish Primera Division and clinched the Champions League. With that Champions League win in mid-May, Oshoala made history as the first African and Nigerian player to win the title.

The Copa de la Reina sealed a perfect season for the reigning African Women's Player of the Year, but she still wants more.

"Once is a nice achievement, but it has given me and my teammates a taste of success and we want more of that," she told BBC Sport.

"You can never limit yourself when you go out there to play professionally, especially outside of the continent because you carry more than your nation on your shoulder.

"To achieve this with Barcelona has shown that we can win a major trophy as a team and as part of this great club, the desire is keep raising the African flag by making more history."

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala is the first African to win Women's Champions League
Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala is the first African to win Women’s Champions League Pulse Ghana

Oshoala's trophy stack is incredible and continues to set her apart as the G.O.A.T of women's football in Nigeria and maybe in Africa.

She now has 11titles throughout her club career having won in every country she has played.

She won Nigeria Women's Championship with Rivers Angels in 2014 and the Nigerian Women's Cup in 2013 and 2014.

After a dry spell at Liverpool Ladies, she won the FA Women's Cup in 2016 with Arsenal Ladies.

In her spell in China, she won the Chinese Women's Super League in 2017.

Last season, she won the league title with Barcelona, the Copa de la Reina and Supercopa Femina.

Steve Dede

