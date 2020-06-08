The whole of African football celebrated late Super Eagles great Stephen Keshi on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Keshi who won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Nigeria as a player and then as a coach passed away on June 7, 2016.

To mark the fourth anniversary of his passing, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Super Eagles players, African football legends including Didier Drogba and many others in football took to social media to pay their tributes for the late coach.

Keshi made his Super Eagles debut in 1981 and retired in 1994 after picking up 64 caps. As a player, he led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to their second AFCON title in 1994.

He was part of the coaching staff for the Nigerian national team on several fronts, including being the head coach for the Junior Eagles at the 2001 African Youth Championship.

In 2011 he was appointed coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, leading the country to their AFCON title in 2013.

He became only the second person-first was Egypt's Mahmoud El-Gohary- to have won AFCON both as a player and coach.