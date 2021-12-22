Honours even after Singapore-Indonesia AFF semifinal first leg

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi levelled the score at the National Stadium

Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi levelled the score at the National Stadium Creator: Roslan RAHMAN
Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi levelled the score at the National Stadium Creator: Roslan RAHMAN

Singapore and Indonesia played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final at the city-state's National Stadium on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Witan Sulaeman put Indonesia in front after 28 minutes following a slick counter-attacking move, but the hosts levelled the score with 20 minutes left courtesy of a cool finish by striker Ikhsan Fandi. 

The teams will play the second leg at the same venue on Saturday, with both sides hoping for a place in next week's final where they will meet either five-time winners Thailand or defending champions Vietnam.

Indonesia reached the last four after a 4-1 win over arch-rivals Malaysia in their final group game. 

They nearly took the lead in the 19th minute when Witan's shot went over the goal after an excellent pass from Asnawi Mangkualam.

But the pair combined to devastating effect soon after as they exchanged passes on the right flank before Asnawi cut the ball back for Witan to place a left-footed effort into the bottom corner of the Singapore net.

Singapore came out strongly after the interval.

Faris Ramli should have levelled in the 64th minute when he was sent clear with only goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata to beat but his shot went wide of the goal.

The winger then redeemed himself, playing a key role in Singapore's equaliser as he rode a challenge in midfield before slipping the ball through for Ikhsan to tuck away his third goal of the tournament.

The Indonesians felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 77th minute when Ricky Kambuaya was brought down by Nazrul Nazari just inside the box but only received a free-kick from referee Kim Hee-Gon for his troubles.

Both teams squandered opportunities in the closing stages to secure a first-leg win.

Indonesia substitute Hanis Saghara first tested goalkeeper Hassan Sunny with a low swerving drive from 25 metres before Singapore's Amy Recha saw a stinging effort tipped away for a corner by Nadeo.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Honours even after Singapore-Indonesia AFF semifinal first leg

Honours even after Singapore-Indonesia AFF semifinal first leg

Arsenal ads for fan tokens banned over cryptoasset fears

Arsenal ads for fan tokens banned over cryptoasset fears

Brazilian star Hulk and family pose with superhero namesake in the US [Photos]

Brazilian star Hulk and family pose with superhero namesake in the US [Photos]

Gerrard says Villa player 'reluctant to get out of car' due to Covid fears

Gerrard says Villa player 'reluctant to get out of car' due to Covid fears

Abramovich settles libel claim over Putin book

Abramovich settles libel claim over Putin book

Willian reveals he wanted out of Arsenal after only three months

Willian reveals he wanted out of Arsenal after only three months

Trending

EURO EAGLES: Super Eagles defenders Zaidu Sanusi, Kenneth Omeruo score rare goals as Okoye returns from injury

Euro Eagles

'I bring a German mentality to the Super Eagles' - Leon Balogun boasts

Leon Balogun

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

BREAKING: 'I will be available for AFCON'- Super Eagles star Osimhen confirms he won't miss Cameroon party

Victor Osimhen is going back to Napoli earlier than expected (Twitter/Super Eagles)