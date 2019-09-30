Home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, September 29 fell to a 2-1 defeat to Togo in the opening game of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Nigeria went behind in the 30th minute and although they drew level in the 33rd minute but conceded another goal before halftime to lose the game.

It was Moise Kossivi Adjah who put the Togolese ahead in the 16th minute after reacting first to a defensive mix-up to pounce.

It took the Super Eagles Team B only three minutes before they got their equaliser through Lobi Stars midfielder Sikiru Alimi.

Togo were ahead again just before halftime as Remo Stars defender Olisa Ndah turned the ball past his goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai into the back for an own goal.

The Super Eagles Team B probed for another equaliser in the second half but the Togolese held on.

A second yellow card to Mfon Udoh reduced Nigeria to 10 men to make the task more difficult as Togo held on the take the win.

With the loss, Nigeria have failed to secure a place in the main WAFU Nations Cup and will now compete in the plate section of the competition in Senegal.

Sunday’s loss to Togo is the second time Imama Amapakabo’s men are losing to Togo in a week.

The Super Eagles Team B on Sunday, September 22 lost 4-1 in Lome in the first leg of their 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) final qualifying round.

Nigeria will host the return leg on Saturday, October 19 for a spot in CHAN 2020.