Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney reveal Premier League goal for Wrexham

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Premier League dream - Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood stars who own non-league Wrexham said Thursday their dream was to take the club into England's elite Premier League.

Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, bought the club in February, saying they wanted to turn Wrexham into a "global force".

The club from the market town and former mining hub in northeast Wales still have some way to go to reach that ambition, given the third oldest professional football team in the world -- Wrexham were formed in 1864 -- currently play in the fifth tier of English football.

But having seen Wrexham lose 3-2 at Maidenhead on Tuesday, the co-owners are looking forward to watching their first home match at the Racecourse, against Torquay on Saturday. 

"We've been surprised how emotionally invested my friends and family are in this," Deadpool star Reynolds told a news conference at the ground.

"It's been tough as it's been a year plus (since making their bid to buy Wrexham in September 2020) watching from afar and following on social media. 

"We'd be lying if the dream wasn't the Premier League. We want to get back in the Football League and continue our way upwards."

Despite significant pre-season investment and with new manager Phil Parkinson in charge, Wrexham are currently a modest 11th in the National League after a mere four wins from their first 11 games.

Nevertheless, McElhenney, the creator and star of US television comedy series 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia', said: "Why not dream big?"

The new ownership duo, who are also taking part in a behind the scenes documentary, insisted they had a long-term commitment to Wrexham.

"We wanted to buy a club that had a history and a connection to the community," said McElhenney, who added he had fulfilled a boyhood dream by stepping on the pitch and taking part in a penalty shoot-out with the Wrexham players.

"When we looked at clubs the list got smaller and smaller and nothing came close to Wrexham. 

"The ground feels like a cathedral and full of the spirit of people who have been before. This club has been here 160 years when none of us were alive and it will be here in another 160 years."

Reynolds added: "I've loved every second of being here. I loved watching the club (at Maidenhead) and it's going to be rocking here on Saturday.

"We feel the sky's the limit and the perfect ending for this season is promotion."

