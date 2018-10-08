Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Hoeness backs Kovac 'to the end' amid Bayern struggles

Football Hoeness backs Kovac 'to the end' amid Bayern struggles

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness affirmed Monday his strong support for coach Niko Kovac, as the Croat came under intense pressure over a winless run capped by a stinging 3-0 defeat at home.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayern Munich Niko Kovac has the backing of club president Uli Hoeness despite a sluggish start to the season play

Bayern Munich Niko Kovac has the backing of club president Uli Hoeness despite a sluggish start to the season

(AFP)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness affirmed Monday his strong support for coach Niko Kovac, as the Croat came under intense pressure over a winless run capped by a stinging 3-0 defeat at home.

"I will defend Niko Kovac to the end," declared Hoeness in an interview with Kicker magazine.

Separately, Hoeness told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung he stands by the German-born former Croatia midfielder, "regardless of what happens in the next weeks".

Kovac only took over at Bayern over the summer and was portrayed as a long-term leader after the venerable Jupp Heynckes had successfully steadied the ship for a season on a temporary basis after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked.

But the Bundesliga champions are struggling to end a winless run, with the humiliating defeat at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach leaving them sixth in the table.

Hoeness also rubbished any talk that the Bundesliga giants were in a state of panic after going four matches without a win.

"There's complete peace in the team," he said.

Despite woes on the pitch, the squad was all smiles as they posed for pictures dressed in lederhosen at the closing day of the Oktoberfest in Munich on Sunday.

Kovac acknowledged that patience could run out if he fails to nudge Bayern to turn the corner.

"I know the mechanisms in football, I know that time runs differently at FC Bayern than elsewhere," said the 46-year-old.

His squad will get to change its trajectory on October 20, when they are due to travel to Wolfsburg for their next league game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory...bullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week againbullet
3 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the...bullet

Football

Antonio Cassano hasn't played in a professional game since May 2016
Football Ex-Italy forward Cassano joins in-limbo club Virtus Entella
Special Eagles
Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are still at risk of missing the World Cup because of lack of funding
Gareth Bale's two goals in Kiev helped Real Madrid claim a record 13th European Cup title
Football Bale, De Bruyne in first Ballon d'Or nominees
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the UEFA Nations League
Football Jurgen Klopp blasts 'senseless' Nations League
X
Advertisement