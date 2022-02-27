Historic Pino show inspires Villarreal as Chukwueze cameos in easy Espanyol win

Chukwueze started on the bench and watched as his teammates annihilated their visitors Espanyol before he came on for man of the match, Pino, in the final 15 minutes.

He was however very lively as he created two chances, made two key passes, completed three out of three attempted dribbles and could have scored his third goal of the season but was denied from point-blank by Diego Lopez in goal for Espanyol.

Pino broke a couple of La Liga records after scoring all four goals in a remarkable display by the youngster and the Yellow Submarines.

Villarreal were in control from start to finish and looked in no danger at all after Pino, who replaced Nigeria's Chukwueze, scored a historic first half hattrick to put them 3-0 ahead at the break.

The 19-year-old became the youngest player in La Liga history to score a first-half hat-trick following a blistering display.

However, he wasn't done as he made it 4-0 eight minutes after the restart to become just the fifth player in La Liga to score four goals in a single game in the last six years.

He joins an elite list that includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Espanyol pulled a goal back through Keidi Bare to make the scoreline more respectable after the hour mark.

But Boulaye Dia restored Villarreal's four-goal advantage when he made it 5-1 four minutes from time to seal another easy win in the La Liga for Unai Emery's Submarines.