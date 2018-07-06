news

Nigerian forward Hilary Gong has joined Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands from Slovakian side AS Trencin.

The 19-year-old forward is one of the highly rated prospects in the Slovakian league and was linked with a possible move to K.A.A Gent in Belgium .

Hilary side for Vitesse Arnham from AS Trencin in a deal expected to keep him in the Netherlands for four seasons.

Still relatively new to European football, Gong made his debut for AS Trencin in 2017 and made a total of 38 appearances for the Slovakian side last season.

In the matches he played last season, Hilary scored a total of 12 goals, two of which were in the UEFA Europa League, he also contributed 12 assists.

Hilary Gong stats

The Nigerian becomes the eight arrival at Vitesse Arnhem in the summer transfer window following the acquisitions of Khalid Karami, Rasmus Thelander, Oussama Darfalou, Max Clark, Jake Clarke-Salter, Matus Bero and Danilho Doekhie.

In a statement on Vitesse Arnhem’s website, Hilary stated that he was delighted to have made the move and is looking forward to adapting to his new environment.

He said, "The story of Vitesse really appealed to me. They have often looked at me and knew exactly where my qualities lie.”

He also revealed that the Eredivisie is known to give the opportunity to young talents and he is delighted to play in the Netherlands.

He said, “The Eredivisie is known as a competition in which young players get plenty of opportunities. I hope to adapt quickly to the new environment and then show the true Hilary Gong. "

AS Trencin stats

Marc van Hintum the Technical director of Vitesse Arnham revealed that they have been scouting Hilary for a while and also praised the characteristics he posses as well as what he brings to the team.

He said, "Hilary is a super-fast winger who can play on both sides. We had been on our radar for a while. He has a lot of potentials.

“And even though he is still young, he did very well at AS Trencin. Despite interest from a lot of other clubs, Hilary has consciously opted for Vitesse."