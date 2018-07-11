Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

High security for England-Croatia semi -- in Benidorm

Football High security for England-Croatia semi -- in Benidorm

  • Published:

Spanish authorities said Wednesday they were bringing in police backup to the party resort of Benidorm ahead of the World Cup semi-final pitting England against Croatia, after English fans caused havoc in previous games.

Spanish authorities said Wednesday they were bringing in police backup to the party resort of Benidorm ahead of the World Cup semi-final pitting England against Croatia, after English fans caused havoc in previous games.

"We've asked for extra police forces to come from other regions," Juan Carlos Fulgencio, the central government's representative in the region of Valencia where Benidorm is located, said in comments emailed to AFP.

A fishing village decades ago, Benidorm today is a mass of skyscrapers, fast-food outlets, bars and nightclubs where thousands of tourists -- many of them British -- come on cheap package holidays.

Spanish media showed footage of unruly behaviour by Britons during England games.

In one video broadcast at the end of June on several Spanish television channels, one man is seen throwing himself onto a car, breaking its front window.

On Saturday, when England beat Sweden to reach the semi-finals, riot police were called into the seaside city to contain some rowdy supporters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says the group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still painful.
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender says World Cup exit is still painful
Gianluigi Buffon and Timothy Weah
Gianluigi Buffon Veteran goalkeeper is now teammates with Timothy Weah, 23 years after making his pro debut against his dad
Footy mania: Kenyan fans rejoice as Nigeria scores a penalty against Argentina in a group match
Football Kenyans call foul after MPs go to World Cup at taxpayers' expense
Dele Alli and adoptive mum
Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia