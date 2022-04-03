TRANSFERS

'He's our Captain,we want him to stay' - Thomas Tuchel wants new Chelsea deal for Azpilicueta

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea are doing their best to keep Cesar Azpilicueta to at the club with contract extended until 2023 while Barcelona forced to play waiting game

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues are doing their best to keep their club captain Cesar Azpilicueta beyond 2023.

"He's our captain, we want him to stay - there are very good chances", Tuchel said.

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta
Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta AFP

The 32-year-old Spanish defender Azpilicueta was out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona were hopeful of securing his signature before next summer.

However, due to the number of appearances he has made for Chelsea this season, the pre-existing clause in his contract has been triggered.

Thomas Tuchel and Cesar Azpilicueta
Thomas Tuchel and Cesar Azpilicueta Imago

When the Chelsea boss was asked about the contract extension, he said:

"I knew it was going to happen (Azpi's extension until 2023). It is good news for us. We have a contract and he has a contract, so there's a very high probablity that he will stay."

Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta
Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta AFP

“I knew the number of games. We needed to make him (Azpilicueta) stay and make his contract extension. So that makes me happy. You know how much I rely on him.”

Since the UK placed restrictions on Chelsea after the Blues owner Abramovich was sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the club faces a strenuous task of signing players as well as giving new contracts to existing players.

