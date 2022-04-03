'He's our Captain,we want him to stay' - Thomas Tuchel wants new Chelsea deal for Azpilicueta

"He's our captain, we want him to stay - there are very good chances", Tuchel said.

The 32-year-old Spanish defender Azpilicueta was out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona were hopeful of securing his signature before next summer.

However, due to the number of appearances he has made for Chelsea this season, the pre-existing clause in his contract has been triggered.

When the Chelsea boss was asked about the contract extension, he said:

"I knew it was going to happen (Azpi's extension until 2023). It is good news for us. We have a contract and he has a contract, so there's a very high probablity that he will stay."

“I knew the number of games. We needed to make him (Azpilicueta) stay and make his contract extension. So that makes me happy. You know how much I rely on him.”