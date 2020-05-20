Herve Renard was described as a Physical Instructor while working in Ghana, despite being co-assistant coach with Sellas Tetteh to his countryman Claude Le Roy and some years back that tag was still haunting him because the football fraternity doubted him after he acquired the Zambia coaching job.

According to the AFCON winning coach with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015, he challenged himself to proof everybody wrong after he was looked down upon with the Physical Instructor tag in Ghana.

“My title with the Black Stars was “Physical coach” and it upset me because I had been a coach since 2000."

“But I was obliged to accept it. I arrived after Sellas Tetteh and I was young so I couldn’t tell the people, ‘hey, I am assistant coach’ but I was assistant coach, maybe number 2”, Renard told Juliet Bawuah of TV3.

He added that the tag he got from Ghanaians as a physical trainer made things difficult for him in his early days with the Zambian team.

"But When I started the Zambian job. my title in Ghana as a physical trainer popped up again and in my first interview in Zambia, I was asked how as a physical trainer was going to manage a national team. "

"I was a bit upset and wasn't happy with that but I said to myself that the provocation was good for me because I said to myself' i will show you what I can do'.i started my coaching career in 2000 and I became the coach of Zambia in 2008 and after eight years you are telling me I am not a coach? I was a bit upset" he narrated.