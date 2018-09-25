Hertha crash in Bremen despite Dilrosun magic

news

Not even a superb goal by Manchester City reject Javairo Dilrosun could prevent Hertha Berlin losing 3-1 at Werder Bremen on Tuesday and relinquishing second place in the Bundesliga.

Dutchman Dilrosun, 20, is the latest rising talent to quit the Premier League to try his luck in the Bundesliga having joined Hertha after spending last season with Manchester City's Under-23s.

Having also set up two goals in Saturday's 4-2 home win against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Berlin, Dilrosun produced another piece of magic at Bremen.

He broke down the left wing and fired home from a near-impossible angle, off the glove of Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka on 53 minutes.

The Netherlands Under-21 international is one to watch after scoring twice and setting up three more goals in just four league games.

However, Bremen's home win, thanks to first goals by forward Martin Harnik and defender Milos Veljkovic, plus a late Max Kruse penalty, saw them claim second place in the table from Hertha, who drop to third.

It means leaders Bayern Munich can go four points clear if they later beat Augsburg at home.

Niko Kovac's Bayern, who are at Hertha on Friday, can tighten their iron grip on the German league after just five games as they chase a seventh straight title.

Werder took the lead when new signing Harnik, 31, back in Bremen after spells at Stuttgart and Hanover, scored on 11 minutes following a mix up in the Hertha defence.

When Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein gathered a cross, his own defender Fabian Lustenberger knocked it out of his hands and Harnik tapped the loose ball home.

Harnik netted another minutes later for what would have been an outstanding goal, but it was ruled offside.

However, Bremen went into the break 2-0 up when Nuri Sahin swung in a corner and central defender Veljkovic smashed home the header on 45 minutes.

Berlin pulled a goal back when Dilrosun, a constant threat on the left wing, banged in a superb goal, which briefly lifted Hertha before Max Kruse killed off the challenge.

The Bremen captain converted a penalty on 66 minutes and although Dilrosun's fantastic through-ball nearly resulted in a goal for Davie Selke, it was too little too late for Hertha.

Bremen join Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, who host Nuremberg on Wednesday, as the only unbeaten teams in Germany's top flight as Berlin lost for the first time this season.