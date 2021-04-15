RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Hertha Berlin team in isolation as trio test positive for Covid-19

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Hertha Berlin's Hungarian coach Pal Dardai, assistant coach Admir Hamzagic and Belgium striker Dodi Lukebakio have tested positive for Covid-19 and the team has been ordered into isolation, the Bundesliga club said Thursday.

Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai is one of a trio at the club who have tested positive for Covid-19

POOL

Hertha says the trio, who are symptom free, are quarantined at home.

The rest of the squad and staff have been ordered to isolate together until April 28, and are allowed to leave their common quarters only for training and matches.

The period covers Hertha's away Bundesliga match at Mainz on Sunday, the home game againt Freiburg next Wednesday and the visit to bottom side Schalke on April 24.

"We will accept this challenging situation as a team and do everything together to be successful in the upcoming matches," said sport dirtector Arne Friedrich, who is training the team in place of Dardai.

